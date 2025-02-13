Sonam Kapoor drips in gold as she transforms into a black swan in custom Gaurav Gupta dress: ‘The real asli sona’

Sonam Kapoor attended an event for Kerastase last night. Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam wore a custom couture dress designed by Gaurav Gupta, drawn from his powerful show during the Paris Couture Week. The ensemble is one of the rare midi-length creations ever created by Gaurav Gupta. Let's decode it. Sonam Kapoor shines in a custom Gaurav Gupta couture look.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone takes over Dubai in black gown for Cartier; we can't take eyes off her massive 63.76-carat necklace

Dripping in gold

Per Gaurav Gupta's official Instagram page, Sonam Kapoor wore the Gilded Drip Metal Breastplate over the Cosmic Tulle dress for the event. The ensemble transformed the actor into a breathtaking black swan. While the gold breastplate features intricate designs and sculpts Sonam's body like a second skin, its strapless plunging neckline and asymmetric lines add a touch of feminine beauty to Sonam's ensemble.

Sonam's Cosmic tulle dress also features a strapless silhouette. The pleated, satin sculpted design on the waist adds a whimsical touch to the ensemble. Meanwhile, the voluminous pleated skirt completes the design elements of the ensemble. The midi-length hem of the ensemble adds a playful and flirty aesthetic to Sonam's look.

How did Sonam style the gown?

Sonam accessorised the ensemble with minimal jewel pieces to let the breastplate shine on its own. She chose gilded gold earcuffs, dainty diamond ear studs, and a statement diamond ring. With her hair left loose in a centre parting, she chose brown eye shadow, black eyeliner, mauve lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, feathered brows, and glowing highlighter for glam. Lastly, black pumps completed the look.

How did the internet react?

Orry commented under the post, “The real asli sona.” Bhumi Pednekar remarked, “Hotttttt.” A fan wrote, “Fashion icon for a reason.” Another commented, “An absolute slay.” A comment read, “The architecture and the thought process.” Another read, “I was waiting for this moment- Sonam and you.” A fan remarked, “Soo soo gorgeous 😍😍 what a queen.”