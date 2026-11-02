Strapless, adhesive, or multiway bras: How to choose the right one for backless and off-shoulder outfits

Grover highlighted that strapless bras are a reliable choice for off-shoulder outfits, offering structured support without visible shoulder straps. A well-fitted design with a secure band and supportive cups can help create a smooth, confident silhouette . It can be styled with strapless dresses, tops, and corsets.

Fashion today is all about versatility, and the right innerwear plays a crucial role in making every outfit look its best. When it comes to backless dresses, off-shoulder tops, and occasion wear, choosing between strapless, adhesive, and multiway bras depends on the outfit, the level of support required, and individual comfort. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Siddharth Grover, director at Groversons Paris Beauty, shared a quick guide on choosing the right bra for different necklines.

Multiway bras offer the greatest versatility for women who frequently experiment with different necklines . With adjustable or detachable straps, they can be styled for halter, one-shoulder, and off-shoulder looks, making them a practical wardrobe essential. If you don’t want to invest in a lot of different bras, then you can just consider investing in a multiway bra that works for all kinds of necklines.

“Adhesive bras work well with backless and low-back outfits where traditional bands and straps may be visible,” said Grover. They offer a discreet solution, particularly for selected occasion-wear styles, although the level of support can vary depending on the design and fit. There are times when a strapless bra doesn’t make the right fit. Necklines like halter neck needs something much better, and here the adhesive bra comes into play.

“Great style begins with the right fit. There is no single solution for every outfit; the best choice is one that balances support, comfort, and invisibility under clothing,” said Grover.

As women embrace more diverse fashion choices, innerwear must evolve to offer both functionality and freedom of expression. Ultimately, confidence comes from feeling comfortable in what you wear, inside and out.