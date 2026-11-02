Strapless, adhesive, or multiway bras: How to choose the right one for backless and off-shoulder outfits
Confused between adhesive, strapless, and multiway bras? Here's a guide to choose the one that works best with different outfits.
Fashion today is all about versatility, and the right innerwear plays a crucial role in making every outfit look its best. When it comes to backless dresses, off-shoulder tops, and occasion wear, choosing between strapless, adhesive, and multiway bras depends on the outfit, the level of support required, and individual comfort. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Siddharth Grover, director at Groversons Paris Beauty, shared a quick guide on choosing the right bra for different necklines.
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Strapless bra
Grover highlighted that strapless bras are a reliable choice for off-shoulder outfits, offering structured support without visible shoulder straps. A well-fitted design with a secure band and supportive cups can help create a smooth, confident silhouette. It can be styled with strapless dresses, tops, and corsets.
Adhesive bra
“Adhesive bras work well with backless and low-back outfits where traditional bands and straps may be visible,” said Grover. They offer a discreet solution, particularly for selected occasion-wear styles, although the level of support can vary depending on the design and fit. There are times when a strapless bra doesn’t make the right fit. Necklines like halter neck needs something much better, and here the adhesive bra comes into play.
Multiway bra
Multiway bras offer the greatest versatility for women who frequently experiment with different necklines. With adjustable or detachable straps, they can be styled for halter, one-shoulder, and off-shoulder looks, making them a practical wardrobe essential. If you don’t want to invest in a lot of different bras, then you can just consider investing in a multiway bra that works for all kinds of necklines.
“Great style begins with the right fit. There is no single solution for every outfit; the best choice is one that balances support, comfort, and invisibility under clothing,” said Grover.
As women embrace more diverse fashion choices, innerwear must evolve to offer both functionality and freedom of expression. Ultimately, confidence comes from feeling comfortable in what you wear, inside and out.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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