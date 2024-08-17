Stree 2 success bash: Shraddha Kapoor wears stylish red blouse-jeans; Kriti Sanon steals the show in beige dress

The team of the recently released film Stree 2 hosted a success bash last night. The celebrations saw many stars in attendance, including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Veer Pahariya, and others. Shraddha and Kriti chose minimal yet stylish looks for the occasion. (Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's sindoori red suit for promoting Stree 2 is quite cheap. Here's what it costs) Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon attend the success bash of Stree 2. (HT photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon attend Stree 2 success bash

Shraddha Kapoor arrived at the Stree 2 success bash with Varun Dhawan, who has a cameo appearance in 'Stree 2' as Bhediya. The actor drove her swanky red Lamborghini to the venue and posed with Varun for the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Kriti arrived solo to the success bash. Pap videos show her posing for the media and also clicking a selfie with a fan.

What Shraddha Kapoor wore to Stree 2 success bash

Continuing the red theme of the movie, Shraddha wore an outfit in the vibrant shade to celebrate the box office success of Stree 2. She wore a red blouse featuring statement sleeves, a collared neckline, button closures on the front, a relaxed fit, and a cropped hem.

Shraddha paired the ensemble with light blue bootcut denim jeans featuring a mid-rise waist. The actor styled the ensemble with white and red printed sneakers, gold hoop earrings, rings, and a black shoulder bag. Lastly, she chose pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, side-parted loose tresses, winged eyeliner, and feathered brows to round up her minimal look.

What Kriti Sanon wore to Stree 2 success bash

Kriti Sanon arrived at the party in a beige midi dress to celebrate the success of Stree 2. The backless ensemble features spaghetti straps tied in a criss-cross style on the back, a halter neckline, a ruched bust, a draped silhouette, a thigh-high slit, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a midi length.

Kriti styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including a clutch, embellished loafers, dangling earrings, and a dainty bracelet. Meanwhile, darkened brows, pink lips, blushed cheeks, and a dewy base rounded off the glam. Lastly, she left her hair loose in a centre parting.