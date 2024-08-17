 Stree 2 success bash: Shraddha Kapoor wears stylish red blouse-jeans; Kriti Sanon steals the show in beige dress | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stree 2 success bash: Shraddha Kapoor wears stylish red blouse-jeans; Kriti Sanon steals the show in beige dress

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Aug 17, 2024 09:46 AM IST

Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon attended the success bash of Stree 2. They both chose stylish and simple looks for the party.

The team of the recently released film Stree 2 hosted a success bash last night. The celebrations saw many stars in attendance, including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Veer Pahariya, and others. Shraddha and Kriti chose minimal yet stylish looks for the occasion. (Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's sindoori red suit for promoting Stree 2 is quite cheap. Here's what it costs)

Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon attend the success bash of Stree 2. (HT photo/Varinder Chawla)
Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon attend the success bash of Stree 2. (HT photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon attend Stree 2 success bash

Shraddha Kapoor arrived at the Stree 2 success bash with Varun Dhawan, who has a cameo appearance in 'Stree 2' as Bhediya. The actor drove her swanky red Lamborghini to the venue and posed with Varun for the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Kriti arrived solo to the success bash. Pap videos show her posing for the media and also clicking a selfie with a fan.

What Shraddha Kapoor wore to Stree 2 success bash

Continuing the red theme of the movie, Shraddha wore an outfit in the vibrant shade to celebrate the box office success of Stree 2. She wore a red blouse featuring statement sleeves, a collared neckline, button closures on the front, a relaxed fit, and a cropped hem.

Shraddha paired the ensemble with light blue bootcut denim jeans featuring a mid-rise waist. The actor styled the ensemble with white and red printed sneakers, gold hoop earrings, rings, and a black shoulder bag. Lastly, she chose pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, side-parted loose tresses, winged eyeliner, and feathered brows to round up her minimal look.

What Kriti Sanon wore to Stree 2 success bash

Kriti Sanon arrived at the party in a beige midi dress to celebrate the success of Stree 2. The backless ensemble features spaghetti straps tied in a criss-cross style on the back, a halter neckline, a ruched bust, a draped silhouette, a thigh-high slit, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a midi length.

Kriti styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including a clutch, embellished loafers, dangling earrings, and a dainty bracelet. Meanwhile, darkened brows, pink lips, blushed cheeks, and a dewy base rounded off the glam. Lastly, she left her hair loose in a centre parting.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Stree 2 success bash: Shraddha Kapoor wears stylish red blouse-jeans; Kriti Sanon steals the show in beige dress
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On