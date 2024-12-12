Suhana Khan in saree to newlywed Sobhita Dhulipala in suit: Who wore what at Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding reception

After an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, a YouTuber, and her now-husband Shane Gregoire celebrated their special day with a star-studded wedding reception. Also read | Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are newly married couple goals at Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding. Watch Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire reception: Suhana Khan, Sobhita Dhulipala with Naga Chaitanya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui with daughter Shora at the do. (Pics: Yogen Shah)

Everyone from Suhaha Khan to the newly married couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala was spotted at the reception in Mumbai. Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber, as well as Bobby Deol with wife Tanya Deol, were also in attendance.

The bride wore a metallic corset

After tying the knot in a dreamy pink lehenga, Aaliyah Kashyap ditched the classic reds and pastels and turned up at her reception in an envy-inducing golden and black outfit. For the reception look, she wore a metallic gold corset top with an asymmetrical black pleated skirt. She wore her hair in long waves and carried a matching black handbag.

Suhana Khan slays in pretty saree

Suhana leaned into something classic and regal; she wore a saree to Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's reception night. Her rose pink tissue saree was from designer Arpita Mehta's label. She styled her desi look with voluminous wavy hair and shimmery makeup.

Sobhita Dhulipala keeps it simple and elegant

Newlywed Sobhita posed with husband-actor Naga Chaitanya at the reception. She was wearing a luxuriously embellished custom kurta set with a matching dupatta from the designer label Torani. Her rose gold kurta with intricate hand-embroidery was paired with a mint green churidaar. She styled her hair in a neat bun wore a pair of statement jhumkas.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter steals the show

The actor arrived at the reception with her daughter, Shora Siddiqui. She wore a floaty, festive mint green ethnic look paired with a flowy long jacket. The gown and jacket were embellished with stones and silver embroidery. Her sleek, long hairstyle paired well with her easy, breezy reception look.

Tanya Deol shines in a ruffle saree

She chose an ivory saree with tiny ruffles along its border and paired it with a noodle-strap blouse. Fuss-free and modern, her ruffled saree ensured maximum impact with minimum effort. She paired her fun festive look with an extravagant choker and matching earrings.