Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Suhana Khan in saree to newlywed Sobhita Dhulipala in suit: Who wore what at Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding reception

BySanya Panwar
Dec 12, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, and her husband, Shane Gregoire, were joined by a host of celebrities at their wedding reception on Wednesday.

After an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, a YouTuber, and her now-husband Shane Gregoire celebrated their special day with a star-studded wedding reception. Also read | Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are newly married couple goals at Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding. Watch

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire reception: Suhana Khan, Sobhita Dhulipala with Naga Chaitanya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui with daughter Shora at the do. (Pics: Yogen Shah)
Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire reception: Suhana Khan, Sobhita Dhulipala with Naga Chaitanya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui with daughter Shora at the do. (Pics: Yogen Shah)

Everyone from Suhaha Khan to the newly married couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala was spotted at the reception in Mumbai. Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber, as well as Bobby Deol with wife Tanya Deol, were also in attendance.

The bride wore a metallic corset

After tying the knot in a dreamy pink lehenga, Aaliyah Kashyap ditched the classic reds and pastels and turned up at her reception in an envy-inducing golden and black outfit. For the reception look, she wore a metallic gold corset top with an asymmetrical black pleated skirt. She wore her hair in long waves and carried a matching black handbag.

Suhana Khan slays in pretty saree

Suhana leaned into something classic and regal; she wore a saree to Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's reception night. Her rose pink tissue saree was from designer Arpita Mehta's label. She styled her desi look with voluminous wavy hair and shimmery makeup.

Sobhita Dhulipala keeps it simple and elegant

Newlywed Sobhita posed with husband-actor Naga Chaitanya at the reception. She was wearing a luxuriously embellished custom kurta set with a matching dupatta from the designer label Torani. Her rose gold kurta with intricate hand-embroidery was paired with a mint green churidaar. She styled her hair in a neat bun wore a pair of statement jhumkas.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter steals the show

The actor arrived at the reception with her daughter, Shora Siddiqui. She wore a floaty, festive mint green ethnic look paired with a flowy long jacket. The gown and jacket were embellished with stones and silver embroidery. Her sleek, long hairstyle paired well with her easy, breezy reception look.

Tanya Deol shines in a ruffle saree

She chose an ivory saree with tiny ruffles along its border and paired it with a noodle-strap blouse. Fuss-free and modern, her ruffled saree ensured maximum impact with minimum effort. She paired her fun festive look with an extravagant choker and matching earrings.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On