Summer skincare regime for men

It is a great time for men to evaluate their skincare routine and learn more about how to take care of their body’s largest organ as brands and products that are catering to men are leisurely evolving and are no longer limited in the market even though skincare has traditionally been a woman’s domain. Gone are the days when men traditionally kept skincare simple and now, more men are pursuing healthier, younger-looking skin.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yash Kotak, Co-Founder and Director of Bombay Hemp Company, shared, “People today have become far more health-conscious than they ever were and are taking care of their diets, their routines, understanding and studying what to fuel themselves up with. While all the measures taken are for the good, what’s been neglected a lot of times is skincare. The largest organ of the body that protects one from external extremes such as pollution, germs, heat and so on, is been taken for granted and on top of that gender as a factor, limited its role even more."

He added, “Men from the medieval times were never introduced to taking care of their skin, however, it wasn’t the same for women. Taking care of the skin is equivalent to supporting good skin health, which further strengthens the immune system and the body’s capability to fight external factors.” He suggested using Hemp as a chief ingredient in men's skincare as it targets the grey areas and nourishes skin in a more natural way. When used on the skin, Hemp can help in rejuvenation, nourishment and better skin health.

Ravina Jain, Founder and CEO of The Skin Story and The Beard Story advised, “A thorough skincare regime in the summer is essential for everyone. Men also need to adopt a skincare routine to better care for themselves. A summer skincare regime comprises three essential elements-cleansing, toning, and moisturising. Before starting the routine, it is imperative to choose products according to one’s skin type. The first step of cleansing requires the use of a quality cleanser. This should be followed by the use of a toner, a step that will help tighten the pores. One should remember to use a toner, as it closes the open skin pores and avoids breakouts."

She added, "Since hydration is essential for all skin types, the use of a moisturiser is crucial. During the summer season, one shouldn’t miss using sunscreen. The sunscreen of a minimum of 40 SPF will help to avoid damage to the skin and protect it from harmful UV rays. By following this routine, every man can be confident that his skin is well taken care of and make the most of the summers.”

Asserting that since the caveman's disinterested attitude toward grooming, male grooming has come a long way, Sahil Mehta, Director of Emmbros Overseas Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, said, “Men's grooming has become a revered art form as they have finally realised the importance of good grooming. The much-delayed skincare for men occupied the front row for a long time, and it was certainly much needed. Now that summer is here, the skin is in desperate need of a reset and the best way to do it is to adopt the proper summer skincare program.”

He listed some of the best tips for clear skin this summer, including how to use lightweight cleansers and how to make serums a must-have item, among other things:

1. Cleansers - We've all been very progressive with our skincare routines recently and any skincare plan should start with the essentials. Cleansers are an important component of any skincare regimen. With summer on the horizon, go for light formulas that contain relaxing ingredients to soothe your skin and keep it supple throughout the day. We have a variety of face cleansers that are made with natural formulas and filled with the greatest components that nature has to offer.

2. Facewash - A coffee face wash, with the benefits of coffee, will leave your skin feeling cleaned, fresh and nourished. A D-tan facewash will help you get rid of that obstinate summer tan. We all know how vital it is to keep your face hydrated, especially during the summer hence, a hydrating face wash is what you need to clean your skin without taking away its natural moisture.

3. Exfoliation and face mask - Deep cleansing the skin helps wipe off dead skin and minimise skin pores. You can use a neem face scrub to deep cleanse and exfoliate the skin. Also, use a cooling facemask once a week to improve the health of your skin.

4. Sunscreen - Summertime necessitates the use of sunscreen. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect your skin from UV damage. It's also a good idea to apply it on your neck, hands and feet. This is a critical step that must not be neglected. Choose a sunscreen that doesn't leave your skin with a white tinge, is non-greasy and a water-resistant sunblock that protects your skin from the sun's damaging rays.