Sunny Leone shows how to sizzle when out for a run and we are taking fashion cue
- As athleisure wear continues to be a rage, Sunny Leone leaves fashionistas impressed on Valentine’s Day from the sets of Splitsvilla and serves a spicy hot look in orange tracksuit which is chic and even pocket friendly | Check pictures inside
Continuing to evolve as the new fashion industry trend courtesy its comfort, style and functionality, athleisure wear market size is expected to reach $126.9 billion by 2026. As athleisure wear continues to be a rage, Sunny Leone left fashionistas impressed on Valentine’s Day and served a spicy hot look in orange tracksuit which is chic and even pocket friendly.
Taking to her social media handle, the Bollywood actor raised the mercury as she showed how to sizzle when out for a run and we are taking fashion cues. The slew of pictures she shared featured her in a winter collection Rowan zipper tracksuit in orange colour.
Even as Covid-19 lockdown broke the back of luxury fashion, athleisure wear dominated our closets as we sat in comfy outfits while working from home and even partying indoors with inmates. Sunny’s fashion inspiration came just at the right time as this urban fashion movement grows in popularity.
Teaming the zipper with a white sports bra, Sunny flaunted well-toned abs and completed her sporty look with a pair of white sneakers. Pulling back her hair into a half ponytail, the diva accessorised her look with a pair of light brown-tinted sunglasses and an orange umbrella that matched her outfit.
Wearing a shade of coral lipstick, Sunny posed in the backdrop of a garden on Splitsvilla sets and struck candid poses for the camera. She captioned the pictures, “Happy Valentine's Day everyone (sic).”
Sunny’s tracksuit is credited to Indian fashion label Closet Hues that boasts of a wide range of women clothing that match the classy and fabulous millennial vibe. The tracksuit originally costs ₹2,199 on their website.
The sunglasses were from Bellofox, Sunny Leone was styled by celebrity designer and stylist, Hitendra Kapopara.
