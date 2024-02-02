Sushmita Sen, Rakul Preet Singh dazzle in elegant gowns; Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in a suit at awards: Who wore what

Stars attended the Iconic Gold Awards last night which honour the best performers in the Indian Film and TV industry. Celebrities like Sushmita Sen, Rakul Preet Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and others walked the red carpet last night at the event. They dressed up in striking ensembles for the occasion. While Sushmita and Rakul's elegant gowns stood out, Kartik's navy suit made a dapper statement. Scroll down to check out what all the stars wore at the awards night. Sushmita Sen, Kartik Aaryan and Rakul Preet Singh pose on the red carpet. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Who wore what at the Iconic Gold Awards

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh attended the Iconic Gold Awards in a strapless black gown featuring a plunging neckline, a fitted bodice, cinched waistline, a floor-length hem, a train on the back, and a risque thigh-high slit on the front. She styled the ensemble with sheer black Opera gloves, a shimmering Swarovski necklace, a matching bracelet, rings, and sequinned high heels. Lastly, centre-parted open locks, on-fleek brows, shimmering eye shadow, a blushed dewy base, and brown lip shade rounded off the glam picks.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen walked the red carpet at the Iconic Gold Awards in a navy blue gown decked in shimmering sequins. The ensemble features a strapless design, a square neckline, a bodycon silhouette, a train on the back, and a floor-length silhouette. She layered a red drape on her shoulders to complete the look. Centre-parted open locks, a bracelet watch, caramel lip shade, on-fleek brows, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and a sequin embellished clutch glammed up her look.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan donned a navy blue suit to walk the red carpet at Iconic Gold Awards. He chose a double-breasted blazer featuring front button closures, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, front pockets, and a tailored fitting. He styled it with a crisp white button-down shirt and matching navy blue pants with a straight-fit silhouette. A white pocket square, black dress shoes, a clean-shave look, and a back-swept hairdo rounded off his red carpet attire.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra poses on the red carpet at the Iconic Gold Awards(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sanya Malhotra dazzled on the red carpet in a stylish black saree featuring sequin embellishments on the drape around the waist and multi-coloured floral applique work on the floor-grazing pallu. She styled the six yards with a black halter-neck blouse decked in sequins and featuring a fitted design. An emerald ring, a floral applique hair accessory, dainty earrings, high heels, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, glossy nude pink lip shade, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, and a centre-parted sleek bun rounded off the styling.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan poses on the red carpet at the Iconic Gold Awards(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Hina Khan embraced co-ord fashion on the Iconic Gold Awards red carpet dressed in a matching saree and blouse decked with an orange leaf pattern on an aqua blue base. She wore the chiffon drape in traditional style, letting the pallu fall off her shoulder in a floor-sweeping length. A full-sleeved blouse with a plunging neckline and fitted silhouette completed the ensemble. She styled the ethnic look with gold stacked bracelets, rings, high heels, dangling earrings, centre-parted open locks, mauve lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, and a dewy blushed glow.