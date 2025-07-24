Tamannaah Bhatia in floral gown and lehenga at India Couture Week 2025 looks like a dream as Rahul Mishra's showstopper

Tamannaah Bhatia walked the ramp at the 8th edition of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 for designer Rahul Mishra’s Couture Fall 2025 collection, Becoming Love, on July 23. The collection not only explores the concept of seven stages of love in a sartorial context but also takes inspiration from Sufism. The actor walked the ramp twice in two of the outfits from the Becoming Love collection, one being a contemporary bodycon dress while the other was a lehenga. Let's take a closer look at both of these dresses and how they represent nature. The actor donned two looks at the Rahul Mishra show.(PC: Instagram)

Look 1

Tamannah turned into a fairy princess for the ramp, donning outfits that were floral and nature-inspired from head to toe. The body-hugging dress included a mermaid silhouette decorated with vivid flowers, leaves, and petals in dreamy pastel hues. A single shoulder strap added an asymmetrical touch, while her dewy, rosy makeup and wet-styled hair gave the look an ethereal edge, almost like a fairytale nymph come to life. The concept of love is evident through the blooming flowers on the iridescent fabric.

Look 2

The second ensemble, a lehenga, echoed the same fantasy-inspired vibe The finely embroidered lehenga went a step beyond the floral theme and included a whole breathtaking scenery, with the lehenga skirt acting as a canvas for lake, lotuses, birds, and fields. The sheer white dupatta too featured nature-inspired motifs. She paired it with a staple desi accessory, jhumka, which complemented the floral lehenga with sheer elegance, making the look cohesive and exuding a traditional charm.

While the mermaid silhouette gown sculpted her frame well, the lehenga flared out voluminously, regally. This depicted a sincere and beautiful contrast between contemporary and traditional styles, and both look magical, channeling surreal, fantasy nature vibes.

In fact, both dresses explore nature in their own way. The bodycon dress channels nature through a blooming garden-inspired design, with flowers that look three-dimensional, while the sculpted silhouette and the unconventional, asymmetrical shoulder strap lend it a bit of fierceness, like a romantic and more demure side of a femme fatale style.

On the other hand, the lehenga captures the sublime innocence of nature with its picturesque scenery of flora and fauna, the entire ecosystem together. This outfit definitely looks like a walking painting.