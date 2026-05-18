Tamil model 'who grew up in Germany' makes internet gasp with her Cannes debut in silver gown: 'Get her in a movie asap'

The red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival just found its new muse. Tabitha Mary, a Tamil-origin model and content creator, is gaining attention on social media following her breathtaking debut. Stepping out in a look that merged high-fashion elegance with raw, natural magnetism, Tabitha didn’t just walk the carpet — she owned it. Also read | Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed makes statement in shimmering saree at Cannes 2026, fans highlight Aishwarya Rai connection Tabitha Mary, a Tamil-origin model, captivated social media with her Cannes Film Festival red carpet look. (Instagram/ tabithamary_)

Tabitha Mary's metallic glamour at Cannes 2026 Tabitha turned heads at Cannes 2026 in a liquid-silver gown by Khanum’s, a British-Bangladeshi brand known for its fusion of heritage and modern silhouettes. The choice of a South Asian-owned brand for her debut was a poignant nod to her roots, blending the craftsmanship of the diaspora with the prestige of the world's most famous film festival.

The silver gown featured a Grecian-inspired one-shoulder neckline that highlighted Tabitha's frame. Intricate ruching across the bodice created a shimmering, sculptural effect. The bold pearl-embellished waistline transitioned into a fluid, floor-length skirt that moved like water as Tabitha walked Cannes 2026 red carpet.

Redefining beauty standards What resonated most with social media users wasn't just the dress, but Tabitha’s natural beauty. With her deep, radiant skin tone and cascading black waves, she looked every bit the cinematic lead. Her glam was kept sophisticated and dewy, highlighting her features rather than masking them — a powerful statement for a woman who has spoken openly about overcoming colourism.

As per Thebookingproject.com, 'growing up as a Tamil girl in a small city in Germany', Tabitha previously shared that she rarely saw herself reflected in the media. Now, her confident stride up the iconic red steps at Cannes served as a full-circle moment for the girl who once felt she didn't fit the 'beauty standards'.