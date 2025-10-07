Top 5 lehenga choli picks for Diwali: Unbeatable deals of up to 80% on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Want to try something new apart from a saree or suit set this Diwali 2025? Then do not miss out on the great deals and offers available on some of the top-rated lehenga cholis on Amazon India. The maximum markdown on these exceeds even 80%, along with several cashback and bank offers to make your shopping under-budget. The styles range from lehenga sets with intricate embroidery to more simple designs in solid colours, each offering a unique look. Check out our top lehenga choli picks for this Diwali season, which calls for all women to put their ‘desi girls’ vibe forward. Get Diwali glam under the affordable pricing at this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale(Pinterest)

From A-line suits to georgette saris, ethnic wear is the chosen dress code for Diwali. But this is also the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe with new lehenga choli pieces which can be used again for the upcoming wedding season. The options in this listicle are based on the writer's assessment of user reviews and ratings on Amazon.

Top 5 lehenga choli sets for Diwali 2025

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers a discount of up to 75% on this ladies' lehenga choli. This features a block pattern combined with embroidery using colored thread. This comes as a three-piece set that includes the lehenga, choli, and a dupatta. This is a fully stitched lehenga that comes with an unstitched blouse and a dupatta with tassels and latkans to ensure a great look. The material is tussar silk, which offers a rich and luxurious look.

Have a look at this option that comes with a polka dot design that offers an elegant look with a modern flair. Thanks to its lightweight design, it lets you wear this women's ghaghra choli for a longer time during the rituals of Diwali. This includes a ghaghra, choli, and a dupatta. Regarding the materials used, georgette ensures to offer a luxurious look with a relaxed fit. To elevate your look in this, you may opt for oxidized to minimal jewelry. The key highlight is that it is a semi-stitched lehenga, which comes with an unstitched blouse piece.

The PURVAJA women's ghaghra choli is another interesting pick for those scrolling for the perfect options for an affordable price. The best part is that it’s available with a discount of up to 88% during this sale event by Amazon. Regarding the design, it includes intricate embroidery with the floral touch to add on the charm and also elegance. The set includes a choli, lehenga, and dupatta. Also, the use of tassels in its dupatta gives it a perfect festive look. The lehenga comes with a zipper closure to offer a snug fitting around the waist.

Kaizen Texo Fab women's lehenga choli is not only perfect for this Diwali, but also for other upcoming special occasions. It has a fit-and-flare silhoutte to offer a balanced look. Plus, its floral pattern combined with the jacquard weave type can add a sophisticated charm to your whole look. Pairing oxidized jewelry with this lehenga choli will elevate your look. It comes unstitched, which allows you to customize it as per your choice. In addition to this, it is machine washable - so no worries about sending it for dry cleaning! Its cotton silk fabric base offers the splendid blend of comfort and style.

The TRENDMALLS lehenga choli has an unstitched blouse piece to let you choose for your own style. The georgette-based set includes a dupatta, blouse piece and a choli with sequin work to give you an eye-catching appeal during this festive season. It may be a perfect choice for anyone who loves an all off-white piece, but it comes in other colour combinations like green-white and pink-white. A floral touch on this lehenga choli adds a charm. To maintain its quality for long-term use, dry-cleaning is recommendable.

5 Lehenga Choli sets For Women: FAQs What is the meaning of Lehenga Choli for women? This clothing includes a ghagra or lehenga, which is a long skirt, and the choli, that is a blouse. On the other hand, it gives a fit and flare wearability.

Which fabric is used for lehenga? Chiffon, silk, georgette, silk, and velvet, etc., are some of the great options in fabric, which are being used in the making of the ghagra choli for women.

Is lehenga stitched or unstitched? Lehenga comes both stitched and unstitched. The unstitched lehenga for women gives enough room for customization, whereas stitched lehenga gives the convenience.

Which color is trending now in lehenga? Lavender, silver, emerald green, peach, mint green, rose gold, etc., are some of the color options that are on trend nowadays, which give the versatile and the classy look.

