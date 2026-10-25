Festive season skincare guide: A simple steps to follow 7 days before the celebrations for healthy, glowing skin

Strip your routine back to three steps: a gentle cleanser, a moisturiser, and a sunscreen. Put away harsh scrubs and anything that leaves your face feeling tight or squeaky. Check expiry dates, and wash your makeup brushes and sponges. “If your skin has been reacting to something, a simpler routine will often show you what it was,” said Dr Alam.

Skincare isn't a one-size-fits-all approach or an overnight process. It delivers results with consistency and time. With the festive season booming in India, if you want a festive glow that reflects in your pictures, it’s time to start your skincare routine. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Afroz Alam, MBBS, MD, consultant dermatologist and assistant professor at Online Chikitsa Mitra, shared a day-wise skincare routine you can follow for a festive glow.

Day 2: Hydrate, inside and out Dull skin is very often dehydrated skin. Keep a water bottle with you through the day, and apply your moisturiser on slightly damp skin after washing, so it locks the water in. According to Dr Alam, look for ingredients like ceramides, glycerin, or hyaluronic acid. Festive sweets are part of the joy, but if you are prone to breakouts, going easy on sugar and fried snacks this week can help. Fresh fruit, vegetables, nuts and curd will do more for your skin than any juice cleanse.

Day 3: Protect against sun and smoke “Sunscreen is the most underrated glow product there is. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF 30 or above every morning, even on cloudy days, and reapply if you are stepping out,” highlighted Dr Alam. The festive season also brings firecracker smoke and rising pollution in many of our cities. Cleanse thoroughly every night to remove the day's grime, and if your skin tolerates it, add an antioxidant serum such as vitamin C in the morning.

Day 4: Exfoliate gently, just once A little exfoliation helps fresh skin show through, but more is not better. If your skin is used to it, one session this week with a mild chemical exfoliant, such as lactic acid, is plenty. If you have sensitive skin, active acne, or rosacea, skip it altogether. And please, no new peels, facials, or treatments in the week before a big occasion. If your skin reacts, it can take days to settle, and that is exactly the time you don't have.

Day 5: Address what bothers you For an oily T zone or uneven tone, niacinamide is a gentle, well-tolerated option. For a sudden pimple, a spot treatment with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide works better than squeezing, which only leaves a mark that lasts longer than the festival. If you do want to try anything new, patch test it first on the inner arm for 48 hours.