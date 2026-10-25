2.2 billion people live with vision loss: WHO shares why it happens and simple steps to reduce your risk, from eye checks to glasses

At least 2.2 billion people globally have a near or distance vision impairment, and in at least one billion cases, that vision loss could have been prevented or still needs to be addressed, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Also read | Women are at higher risk of dry eye disease: Learn causes, signs and prevention tips

Vision loss can affect anyone, but most people with vision impairment and blindness are over 50, according to the WHO. In its February 2026 fact sheet on blindness and vision impairment, WHO laid out just how common, preventable, and unequal vision loss still is. Find out what the report actually says, from what causes vision loss to what you can do about it.

WHO's key facts ⦿ At least 2.2 billion people have a near or distance vision impairment.

⦿ One billion of those cases are preventable or yet to be addressed.

⦿ 94 million people have distance vision impairment due to cataract, 88.4 million due to uncorrected refractive error, 8 million due to age-related macular degeneration, 7.7 million due to glaucoma, and 3.9 million due to diabetic retinopathy.

⦿ 826 million people live with unaddressed near vision impairment from presbyopia — the struggle to read up close that hits after 40.

⦿ Two out of three people in low-income countries who need glasses don't have them.

⦿ One in two people globally who need cataract surgery don't have access to it.

And it's an economic issue too: WHO estimated the annual global productivity loss from vision impairment is about $411 billion, far more than the estimated $25 billion needed to close the gap in care. Also read | Hooked to the screen? 6 tips to overcome screen addiction in teens

Why is this happening? The leading causes globally, according to the WHO, are:

1. Refractive errors: When the eye doesn't focus light correctly. Glasses or contact lenses usually fix it. It's still the top cause of vision impairment in children and adults in every country.

2. Cataract: Clouding of the lens. Surgery is one of the most cost-effective health interventions, but access is lowest where it's needed most.

3. Diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration: These are more common in high-income countries, but rates are rising everywhere as populations age and diabetes increases.

4. Childhood causes: In low-income countries, congenital cataract is a leading cause. In middle-income countries, it's retinopathy of prematurity.

5. Presbyopia: Near vision loss after 40. WHO estimates more than 80 percent of people in western, eastern and central sub-Saharan Africa who need reading glasses for this don't have them, compared to less than 10 percent in high-income regions like North America, Australasia and Western Europe.