Trisha Krishnan’s power suit is the perfect blend of sass and grace

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Apr 29, 2023 02:46 PM IST

In a formal power suit, Trisha ticked off Ponniyin Selvan promotion duties in Mumbai. Take a look.

Trisha Krishnan is an absolute fashionista. The actor’s recent release Ponniyin Selvan 2 was theatrically released a day back and since then it has been garnering a lot of praises from audience and critics alike. Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan was released in two halves – the first part released last year, and the second part released a day back. Trisha played the role of Kundavai, princess of Chola dynasty in the film. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. From Hyderabad to Kochi to Mumbai, Trisha is traveling throughout the country to promote Ponniyin Selvan.

Trisha Krishnan’s power suit is the perfect blend of sass and grace(Instagram/@trishakrishnan)
Trisha Krishnan’s power suit is the perfect blend of sass and grace(Instagram/@trishakrishnan)

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai and others deck up in ethnics

Recently Trisha travelled to Mumbai to promote PS2. With the cast of the film, Trisha was spotted ticking off promotional duties in a stunning formal ensemble. Trisha's fashion diaries are a treat for sore eyes, and with every attire, the actor ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Trisha, for the Mumbai promotions, picked a formal power suit for the pictures. Playing muse to fashion designer house SVA, Trisha picked the attire from the shelves of the designer house. Trisha looked every bit gorgeous in a black tank top, teamed with a white and red blazer featuring lapel collars and rolled up sleeves. She further teamed her attire with a pair of matching formal trousers. Take a look at her formal ensemble here.

Trisha further accessorised her look for the day in a sleek golden neck chain with a minimal pendant, and golden hoop earrings with pearl embedded details. Styled by fashion stylist Eka Lakhani, Trisha wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Umesh Pawar, Trisha decked up nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

trisha krishnan ponniyin selvan fashion fashion goal + 1 more
Sunday, April 30, 2023
