Trisha Krishnan’s dreamy blue lehenga look at Thug Life launch is so glam, you’ll need sunglasses and a big wallet

Actor Trisha Krishnan, known for her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema, recently made heads turn at the Thug Life audio launch. The 42-year-old star looked absolutely stunning as she painted the town blue in a gorgeous lehenga set, leaving fashion enthusiasts and style police scrambling to take notes. Let's decode her dreamy look and find out how much it costs. (Also read: Nita Ambani ditches her usual glam for simple denim look with bright pink dupatta for her Golden Temple visit ) Trisha Krishnan stuns in blue lehenga at Thug Life audio launch.(Instagram/@kj_theshutterbug)

Trisha Krishnan stuns in dreamy purple lehenga

Trisha wore a radiant blue lehenga set crafted from luxurious tulle fabric. Her outfit featured an off-shoulder corset-style blouse, beautifully adorned with intricate silver floral embroidery and shimmering sequin work that added just the right amount of sparkle. She paired it with a matching fish-cut skirt that hugged her silhouette perfectly, enhancing the overall glam quotient. To elevate the look further, she styled a purple organza dupatta like a cape, giving the traditional ensemble a contemporary twist.

How much her outfit cost

If you're swooning over Trisha's stunning lehenga look and wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got you covered. Her gorgeous ensemble is from the shelves of the brand Elahe and comes with a hefty price tag of ₹3,88,000.

She accessorised her look with a dazzling diamond necklace and a pair of diamond drop earrings. Her makeup was totally on point, featuring shimmery eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, loads of highlighter, and glossy pink lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in a side partition, beautifully cascading down her shoulder, she perfectly finished off her glamorous look.

About Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan, popularly known as Trisha, is a celebrated Indian actor who has made a remarkable mark in Tamil and Telugu films. With over two decades of success as a leading lady in Tamil cinema, she is also among the highest-paid actresses in the country.