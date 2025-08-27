Twinkle Khanna celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in traditional rani-pink saree; says ‘our hearts are ready for Ganpati Bappa’

Twinkle Khanna rings in Ganesh Chaturthi with style and grace! The 51-year-old actor embraced her ethnic side in a gorgeous rani-pink saree, sharing glimpses of the festivities with her Instagram family. Let's take a closer look at her six yards and gather some festive fashion inspiration. (Also read: Ananya Panday welcomes Ganpati Bappa at home with family in simple white kurta set; it can be yours for this price ) Twinkle Khanna shines in traditional rani-pink saree for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. (Instagram/@twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna shines in elegant pink saree

Sharing the post, Twinkle wrote in the caption, "Our hearts are ready for Ganpati Bappa, our stomachs for modaks. The perks of getting ready early: first dibs. What do you love the most about this festival?" In the post, she can be seen sitting on a couch alongside her adorable dog.

For the occasion, Twinkle chose a vibrant pink silk saree adorned with intricate golden borders and delicate lotus-shaped motifs all over. She draped it in a traditional style, letting the pallu fall gracefully from her shoulder, creating an elegant silhouette. To complement the saree, she paired it with a metallic golden blouse featuring a flattering V-neckline and half sleeves, perfectly balancing tradition with a touch of contemporary charm.

She accessorised her look with elegant golden drop earrings and a delicate golden bangle adorning her wrist. Her makeup was kept subtle yet sophisticated, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, perfectly defined eyebrows, and a soft nude lipstick. Twinkle styled her luscious tresses into a sleek, middle-parted bun, while a red bindi on her forehead perfectly completed her traditional and festive ensemble.

About Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna is an acclaimed Indian author, columnist, and former actress, and she is also the wife of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. On the professional front, Twinkle will soon be seen co-hosting an exciting talk show with Kajol titled Too Much with Twinkle and Kajol. The show is set to stream on Prime Video, although the official release date is yet to be announced.