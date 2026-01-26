Ursula von der Leyen dons stunning Indian ethnic wear at the 2026 Republic Day parade
Ursula von der Leyen's jacket with rich brocade stood out at the 77th Republic Day parade.
Republic Day 2026: India welcomed two chief guests during the 77th Republic Day celebrations in 2026. President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and President of the European Council, António Luís Santos da Costa, are on a state visit to India from January 25 to 27, and on the morning of January 26, appeared on the Kartavya Path with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, to witness the grand parade.
Also Read | Republic Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi wears colourful turban for celebrations; his iconic looks over the years
Ursula Von Der Leyen’s dress at Republic Day 2026 parade
While Santos da Costa kept it classy with his choice of dark, sharp-cut suit on the cold winter morning, it was von der Leyen who stepped up her fashion to rise to the occasion.
Her attire of choice was a sophisticated, high-collared jacket, which is a masterclass in Indo-European fusion. It features a rich brocade of metallic gold over maroon. The material appears to be Benarasi silk, a fabric that is considered synonymous with Indian heritage.
The intricate Zari work - threads of gold woven into the fabric - was the star of the ensemble. The ornate, raised patterns showcased Indian floral motifs set in a dense, regal texture across the entire piece.
The jacket was paired with white trousers, which allowed the bold texture of the former to remain the focal point of the attire. The President of the European Commission kept accessories to a minimum, opting to go with sophistcated gold stud earrings for the occassion.
European Union contingent at the Republic Day 2026 parade
The presence of the European Union (EU) contingent in the Republic Day parade alongside the armed forces of India added diplomatic significance to this year’s celebration.
Colonel Frederik Simon Spruijt led the EU military representation on board a ceremonial Gypsy. He was acting on behalf of the Director General of the European Union Military Staff, Michiel van der Laan.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.