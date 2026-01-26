Ursula von der Leyen dons stunning Indian ethnic wear at the 2026 Republic Day parade

While Santos da Costa kept it classy with his choice of dark, sharp-cut suit on the cold winter morning, it was von der Leyen who stepped up her fashion to rise to the occasion.

Republic Day 2026: India welcomed two chief guests during the 77th Republic Day celebrations in 2026. President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen , and President of the European Council, António Luís Santos da Costa, are on a state visit to India from January 25 to 27, and on the morning of January 26, appeared on the Kartavya Path with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu , to witness the grand parade.

Her attire of choice was a sophisticated, high-collared jacket, which is a masterclass in Indo-European fusion. It features a rich brocade of metallic gold over maroon. The material appears to be Benarasi silk, a fabric that is considered synonymous with Indian heritage.

The intricate Zari work - threads of gold woven into the fabric - was the star of the ensemble. The ornate, raised patterns showcased Indian floral motifs set in a dense, regal texture across the entire piece.

The jacket was paired with white trousers, which allowed the bold texture of the former to remain the focal point of the attire. The President of the European Commission kept accessories to a minimum, opting to go with sophistcated gold stud earrings for the occassion.