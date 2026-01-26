Edit Profile
    Republic Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi wears colourful turban for celebrations; his iconic looks over the years

    Republic Day 2026: PM Modi showcased a vibrant turban for the 77th Republic Day, featuring a brocade design. Here's a look at his iconic looks over the years. 

    Updated on: Jan 26, 2026 11:01 AM IST
    By Krishna Pallavi Priya
    Republic Day 2026: As India marks its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, the celebrations began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving at the National War Memorial in Delhi to pay homage to the fallen soldiers. President Murmu will lead the nation in marking the grand parade at Kartavya Path.

    Republic Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi visited the National War Memorial on the 77th Republic Day. (DD News)
    As every year, in 2026 too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a colourful headgear to attend the 77th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path. Here's a look at all the iconic turbans and traditional looks he has sported during the Republic Day celebrations.

    2026

    PM Modi arrives at the National War Memorial in Delhi to pay homage to the fallen soldiers. (Doordarshan)
    PM Narendra Modi attended the grand parade and paid his respects to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial, dressed in a light blue bandhgala coat, a navy blue cotton kurta, and white pants. As for the safa, he chose a multicoloured one – featuring red, green, purple, yellow, and orange hues – decorated with golden brocade embroidery.

    2025

    PM Narendra Modi wore a saffron and red safa on the 76th Republic Day. (DD News)
    PM Modi, in 2025, chose a saffron-and-red safa, paired with a brown bandhgala coat and a cream-coloured churidar kurta set.

    2024

    PM Modi attends Repiblic Day 2024 celebrations.
    In 2024, Prime Minister Modi donned a vibrant Bandhani-print turban in saffron, pink, white, and yellow, paired with a classic white cotton kurta-pyjama and a brown sadri.

    2023

    PM Modi at the War Memorial on January 26, 2023.
    On January 26, 2023, PM Modi chose another colourful turban – a traditional pheta decked with orange, red, green, yellow, and white patterns. He paired it with a cream-coloured churidar kurta, a black bandhagala coat, and a silk scarf, which rounded off the look.

    2022

    PM Modi paying his tribute to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial on January 26, 2022. (HT Photo)
    On the 73rd Republic Day, PM Modi wore a traditional kurta-pyjama set and a grey check-embroidered jacket, along with a face mask. A unique Uttarakhand traditional cap, a scarf, and a Brahma Kamal-inspired brooch rounded off his look.

    2021

    PM Modi's turban from the 2021 Republic Day celebrations. (Doordarshan)
    For the 2021 celebrations, he wore a ‘Halari Pagdi’. It is a bright red bandhej (a type of tie-dye textile) headgear – a gift from the royal family of Jamnagar in Gujarat – with yellow dots.

    2020

    PM Modi at the Republic Day 2020 celebrations.
    PM Modi wore a colourful turban for the 71st Republic Day, too - a saffron bandhej headgear with a tail. Bandhej is a print developed using the tie-dye method, practised mainly in the states of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

    • Krishna Pallavi Priya
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Krishna Pallavi Priya

      A lifestyle journalist specialising in fashion, travel, culture, health, relationships, and food, Krishna Priya Pallavi has over seven years of experience in digital media. She loves exploring new fashion trends and keeping up with pop culture moments only to later write about them.Read More

    News/Lifestyle/Fashion/Republic Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi Wears Colourful Turban For Celebrations; His Iconic Looks Over The Years
