Republic Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi wears colourful turban for celebrations; his iconic looks over the years
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi showcased a vibrant turban for the 77th Republic Day, featuring a brocade design. Here's a look at his iconic looks over the years.
Republic Day 2026: As India marks its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, the celebrations began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving at the National War Memorial in Delhi to pay homage to the fallen soldiers. President Murmu will lead the nation in marking the grand parade at Kartavya Path.
As every year, in 2026 too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a colourful headgear to attend the 77th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path. Here's a look at all the iconic turbans and traditional looks he has sported during the Republic Day celebrations.
2026
PM Narendra Modi attended the grand parade and paid his respects to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial, dressed in a light blue bandhgala coat, a navy blue cotton kurta, and white pants. As for the safa, he chose a multicoloured one – featuring red, green, purple, yellow, and orange hues – decorated with golden brocade embroidery.
2025
PM Modi, in 2025, chose a saffron-and-red safa, paired with a brown bandhgala coat and a cream-coloured churidar kurta set.
2024
In 2024, Prime Minister Modi donned a vibrant Bandhani-print turban in saffron, pink, white, and yellow, paired with a classic white cotton kurta-pyjama and a brown sadri.
2023
On January 26, 2023, PM Modi chose another colourful turban – a traditional pheta decked with orange, red, green, yellow, and white patterns. He paired it with a cream-coloured churidar kurta, a black bandhagala coat, and a silk scarf, which rounded off the look.
2022
On the 73rd Republic Day, PM Modi wore a traditional kurta-pyjama set and a grey check-embroidered jacket, along with a face mask. A unique Uttarakhand traditional cap, a scarf, and a Brahma Kamal-inspired brooch rounded off his look.
2021
For the 2021 celebrations, he wore a ‘Halari Pagdi’. It is a bright red bandhej (a type of tie-dye textile) headgear – a gift from the royal family of Jamnagar in Gujarat – with yellow dots.
2020
PM Modi wore a colourful turban for the 71st Republic Day, too - a saffron bandhej headgear with a tail. Bandhej is a print developed using the tie-dye method, practised mainly in the states of Rajasthan and Gujarat.
