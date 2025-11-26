Want to style quarter-zips like a pro? Outfit ideas you can't miss

Gen Z culture is going all in when it comes to quarter-zip sweaters, and its supporters claim the style statement transcends fashion. The quarter-zip, which is a type of sweater that has a zipper going just a quarter of the way down its neck length, was initially made famous by Wall Street and finance professionals, reports Newsweek. Here are some of the coolest ways you can style a quarter zip. The quarter-zip is a type of sweater with the a zipper going just a quarter of the way down its length.(Representative image/Pixabay)

Style the quarter-zip like a pro

Fashion journalist Sydney Yeager recently dropped some outfit ideas with the quarter-zip on Instagram to help you stand out. According to Yeager, you can opt for casual and semiformal looks with the quarter-zip. For a casual look, “put a t-shirt underneath” your quarter-zip. Pair it with sneakers and jeans.

If you want to achieve a semiformal look, you can complement the quarter-zip with a pair of Chinos pants, “a good belt and some sunglasses”. And in case you want to look like a “spy”, you must go with a turtle neck.

Quarter-zip craze among Gen-Z

The quarter-zip went viral on the internet after rapper T Pain promoted it, reports Newsweek. It also gained immense popularity on TikTok after Jason Gyamfi and Richard Minor shared their love for quarter zip sweaters, reports ABC7.

Gyamfi told the outlet that when he sported a quarter zip, it boosted his confidence. "It makes me feel good when you look good, you do good," he said. Gyamfi added that the quarter zip craze among Gen-Z was an “elevation”.

“When you leave your house, you're the best version of yourself, point blank, period," he emphasised. The quarter-zip fad has led to a broader shift in how young Black men perceive their fashion choices, according to Newsweek.