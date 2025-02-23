Watch trends 2025: Styles to look out for all aesthetic needs

Watches are more than just timepieces, they embody your personal style and reflect your personality. The right watch can tie an entire ensemble together and even be the cherry on top. Sometimes, they stand out as conversation starters and other times, they add a subtle touch of elegance, seamlessly blending into your look. But at the end of the day, they unequivocally remain an unmissable fashion accessory. Watch designs embody the entire fashion style, making it a crucial accessory.(Pexels)

Akin to keeping track of the latest fashion trends, one should also keep tabs on watch trends.

In an interview with Revathi Kant, Senior Vice President and Chief Design Officer of Titan, shared some watch trends that can make your watch the showstopper of your OOTD. You'll realise trends are not as one-dimensional as one may think, there's a little bit of every aesthetic.

Let's dive into trends which are organised according to each style aesthetic to simplify twinning your watch with your outfit.

Here are some styles to look out for based on different aesthetics.

Minimalist style

Revathi Kanth said, “One of the key shifts we’re seeing is the rise of smaller watches for men. While minimalism remains a strong influence, brands are adding unique, subtle details to elevate classic designs. In fact, Minimalism with a twist is a major theme—watches retain clean, simple aesthetics but with refined, intricate details that enhance their appeal."

These watches typically include petite, oval-shaped dials paired with thin leather straps, or gold dainty, bracelet-style straps for a refined look.

For men, it's the essence of simplicity with a sleek, round or rectangular dial, minimalistic hour markers, and a clean face, free from unnecessary complications. It features simple leather or stainless steel straps.

Revathi further added that for material, Titanium watches are also preferred, despite their simple style because of their lightweight strength and durability. Ceramic also fits in minimalist style, but if it is adorned then it veers towards maximalist, statement style.

Statement style

For statement watches, bold colours will lead the charge. Revathi explained, “Bold colours are making a strong comeback, with brands embracing vibrant hues as a reflection of optimism and creativity.”

This means standard silver and rose gold are no longer the standard as rich hues also gain popularity. It includes vibrant colours like deep blues or reds in dials to muted green accents in the watch's bezel design. A pop of colour on the dial instantly transforms a classic watch into a contemporary fashion piece.

For women, statement watches often feature abstract straps adorned with studded crystals, resembling luxury jewellery bracelets.

Furthermore, Revathi also added, “At the same time, statement pieces are holding their ground, blending impact with timeless elegance—think Tourbillon watches, which showcase intricate craftsmanship while making a bold impression.”

Androgynous style

With the rise of styles like power dressing and smart casual, unisex or androgynous style is all the vogue. This is reflected in watches too with unisex watch designs. Revathi said, “In terms of aesthetics, we are witnessing an increase in gender-neutral designs, reflecting a more inclusive approach to watchmaking.”

The watch features that fall into this style typically include neutral cases—neither too big (which may appear masculine) nor too small (which may appear feminine). Neutral shades like black, grey, navy, and metallic tones dominate, ensuring versatility across different outfits and occasions. The dials avoid overt embellishments, like rugged or dainty features, that may lean too far in either direction.

Gender-neutral watches also include classic day-date watches.

Since Pantone's Colour of the Year is Mocha Mousse, Revathi mentioned, several watch designs also embraced the rich, brown earthy tone.

ALSO READ: Pantone Colour of the Year 2025 is Mocha Mousse; let celebs inspire you on how to add it to your wardrobe

Vintage style

Revathi explained that the old money style is on the rise, making vintage watches a sought-after trend once again. She highlighted that consumers are gravitating towards heritage-inspired designs that exude timeless elegance and understated luxury.

ALSO READ: Grandmillenial design style: How to embrace nostalgic, old-school decor for contemporary spaces