Year ender 2021: The face masks that trended big time

Year ender 2021: We walked to 2021 with coronavirus in the kitty and the number of cases rising. While the ray of hope made its way to us through the declaration of vaccines, wearing the face mask and maintaining the social distance became a necessity. As we round off another year while being under the scare of the coronavirus pandemic, let's have a look at the face masks that trended big time in 2021 for their innovative approaches.

Embellished face masks – As the scare of the covid-19 decreased a bit, people started going to gatherings, weddings and parties. Wearing a normal face mask seemed drab to match with the decked-up clothes meant for the parties. Hence, came to the rescue embellished masks with decorations in zari, moti and other decorative items to match up to the vibe of the parties.(https://in.pinterest.com/)

Rhinestone face masks – People matched up to the colour of their clothes with the colour of the rhinestones that decked up their face masks to make stepping out of the homes stylish. From a plethora of colours to designs, to even personalised name and pictures, these face masks were a hit in 2021.(https://in.pinterest.com/)

Disposable face masks – Even though several decorated and unique face masks made their way into the market, the disposable and neutral coloured face masks still remain the most indisposable part of our lives. Easily accessible, light, comfortable and cheap, these disposable face masks are a go-to accessory for stepping out of the house.(https://in.pinterest.com/)

Transparent face masks – While decorative face masks added to the pop of colours in the attire, it still hid the face makeup. Hence, the need of the hour became to find the face masks that would provide us with the protection needed from the spread of the covid-19 while making our face makeup visible. Hence, came transparent face masks.(https://in.pinterest.com/)

Masks with rainbow chain – Different colour beads joined together to form chains to keep the face mask in place and also save it from getting misplaced. These rainbow chains became a style statement of 2021 and trended for all the right reasons.(https://in.pinterest.com/)

