Ananya Panday’s Raksha Bandhan wish for ‘first friend’ Ahaan Panday is pure love

Raksha Bandhan 2022: The special day is meant to be celebrated with a whole lot of love, admirations and gifts. Every year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to observe the purest form of love to ever exist – the love shared by siblings. Since our birth, we are handed over to our first best friend, who takes care of us, fights with us, fights for us, and most importantly protects us. Siblings are our ticket to sneak out of home because we know they will always have our back. They are also the ones with whom we fight the most for the bigger portion of the chocolate. In short, we share the most love hate relationship with our siblings, and we cannot do without them at all.

This year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on August 11. The Bollywood celebrities have started the Raksha Bandhan festivities in full form. From tying Rakhis to sharing heartfelt wishes for their brothers and sisters on their Instagram profiles. Social media is buzzing with sibling love. Ananya Panday took to her Instagram profile and shared a slew of pictures from the Raksha Bandhan festivities at home. The actor referred to cousin Ahaan Panday as her ‘first friend’ and wrote the warmest wish for him. The pictures feature Ahaam and Ananya hugging and posing for pictures together. “Happy Rakhi to the light of my life. For all that you are and all that you do, through every fight and every laugh - my first friend and friend till the end. Love you endlessly Ahaaaniii,” read her post. Take a look:

Ahaan Panday is son of Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday, brother of Chunky Panday. The set of pictures shared by Ananya also feature a picture of herself with sister Rysa Panday where they can be seen goofing together. The last of the lot feature their family picture with Ananya, Rysa, Bhavna Panday, Chikki, Ahaan, Deanne and Ahaan’s sister Alanna Panday.