Black Friday 2023: Fun ways to celebrate the day apart from shopping

Black Friday 2023: It is the season of festivals. Thanksgiving is around the corner, and we cannot keep calm already. Every year, Thanksgiving and Black Friday are celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. Thanksgiving focuses on fostering the sense of gratitude in us and appreciating our family and friends for their love and care, all along. People, on Thanksgiving, come together to have a special Thanksgiving meal together with their loved ones. The day after Thanksgiving is celebrated as Black Friday. This year, Black Friday falls on November 24. Black Friday is traditionally the busiest shopping day in the United States. Right after Thanksgiving, the shops open up for Christmas shopping. Lot of sale, discounts and other offers are provided by the shops on this day. Sometimes the offers even go on for a week.

The term black is usually associated with something unfortunate. However, due to the crowd on the day after Thanksgiving, usually people face a lot of traffic congestion. Around sometime in 1951 and 1952, the policemen of Philadelphia and Rochester started calling the day as Black Friday due to the traffic congestion and the crowd on the streets. Since then, the day has been named Black Friday.

However, you can avoid the crowd and the hustle of the streets on Black Friday by not indulging in shopping right away. Here are a few ways to celebrate the special day:

Go for a hike: The best way to avoid the congestion in the city is by taking the opposite route and going somewhere calm. You can hike to a mountain or to a beach and have some alone time with yourself.

Learn something new: Be it learning a musical instrument or trying your hand at baking a cake or painting a picture, you can try something new on this special day.

Celebrate Native American Heritage month: In many calendars, the Friday after thanksgiving is named as Native American Heritage Day. On this day, people pay tributes to the tribal community and their contributions to the country.

Plan a holiday movie marathon: We can stay at home, gather some blankets together and have a movie marathon with our family members, all while cozying up together. To make it up, we can even get matching pajamas together.

