Buddha Purnima 2025: 30 wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status to share with loved ones

Buddha Purnima 2025: Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti or Vesak, is observed on May 12. The festival is celebrated on the full moon of the month of Vaisakha. This celebration is dedicated to the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, who is the founder of Buddhism. On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, his enlightenment is also celebrated. This holy day is revered and is considered sacred by Buddhists all across the world. Devotees offer prayers, visit monasteries, and listen to the teachings of Lord Buddha on this day. Embrace calm with the teaching of Lord Buddha this Vasak Day.(Freepik)

We have curated wishes and images to share with your friends and family:

Spiritual wishes for Buddha Purnima

Let the divine light of Lord Buddha lead you to your spiritual consciousness.(Shutterstock)

1. May Buddha’s wisdom illuminate your life and bring peace to your heart. Happy Buddha Purnima!

2. On this Buddha Purnima, may you find the path to inner peace and enlightenment.

3. May the teachings of Buddha guide you to a life of love, kindness, and tranquility.

4. Buddha’s words inspire us to live with mindfulness—may you carry that wisdom always. Happy Vesak!

4. May the light of Buddha’s teachings guide your heart toward compassion and wisdom.

5. May you always remember Buddha’s lesson: “Happiness comes not from external things but from within.”

6. On this sacred day, may Buddha’s teachings help you awaken to your true potential.

On the day of Buddha Purnima, reflect on your journey.(Canva)

7. As Buddha taught, may you find peace in the present moment and joy in simple things.

8. Let the teachings of Buddha fill your heart with understanding and compassion. Buddha Purnima blessings!

9. May the wisdom of the Buddha bring peace to your mind and strength to your spirit.

10. May Buddha’s presence fill your life with love, and spiritual growth. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Peaceful wishes for Buddha Purnima

Find your inner peace this Buddha Jayanti.(Freepik)

11. May Buddha’s presence fill your life with peace, love, and spiritual growth. Happy Buddha Purnima!

12. May this Buddha Purnima bring you closer to the peace and serenity you seek.

13. On this sacred day, may you feel the peace of the Buddha within your soul.

14. Wishing you a day filled with peace, mindfulness, and blessings from the Buddha.

15. May your heart always find peace, just as the Buddha found enlightenment under the Bodhi tree.

16. May your soul be filled with light and your heart with love on this blessed Buddha Purnima.

Let Buddha be your guide to a gentler mind.(Canva)

17. On this Buddha Jayanti, may you achieve peace and find the tranquillity that lies within you.

18. May the full moon of Buddha Purnima illuminate your mind and calm your heart.

19. Let the divine light of Buddha bring serenity and joy to your life this Purnima.

20. Buddha’s teachings are a beacon of light—may they guide you to a life of peace and harmony.

Buddha Purnima wishes for family and friends

Find peace in your heart with Lord Buddha's teachings.(Canva)

21. Wishing you and your family a peaceful and joyous Buddha Purnima filled with love and light.

22. May this Buddha Purnima bring happiness, harmony, and spiritual growth to you and your loved ones.

23. On this sacred day, may Buddha’s teachings fill your home with love, compassion, and peace. Happy Buddha Jayanti!

24. Wishing you a Buddha Purnima filled with mindfulness, joy, and beautiful moments shared with family and friends.

25. May the wisdom of the Buddha guide you and your loved ones toward a life of peace and fulfillment. Happy Vesak!

25. Buddha’s light shines bright—may it bring warmth and blessings to your family on this special day.

Let the wisdom of Buddha quiet the chaos within.(Canva)

26. On this Buddha Jayanti, may your hearts be filled with love, your home with peace, and your lives with joy.

27. Wishing you a day of reflection and togetherness, as we celebrate the teachings of Buddha. Happy Buddha Purnima!

28. May the light of Buddha’s wisdom bring peace to your heart and happiness to your home this Buddha Purnima.

29. Sending love and blessings to you and your family on this special occasion of Buddha Purnima. May you find serenity and joy in each other’s company.

30. May this Buddha Purnima deepen the bond of love within your family and fill your lives with peace, purpose, and joy. Wishing you all a blessed and beautiful day.

ALSO READ: Holy relics of Lord Buddha reach Vietnam in IAF aircraft

A part of this story consists AI-generated elements.