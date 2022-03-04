Celebrate Women’s Day with these fun drinks

Given that Women’s Day is around the corner, we have curated an array of recipes that invite one to unwind with your kin and celebrate the inspiration that women are!

From Orange and Pepper Twist to Peppermint G&T. And of course, the classic Gin and Tonic, time to make the occasion more lively.

Cranberry G & T

Ingredients:

●50ml Bombay Sapphire

●30ml cranberry juice

●70ml premium tonic water

●A lime wedge

Method:

●Fill a balloon glass with ice

●Add 50ml Bombay Sapphire

●Add 30ml cranberry juice

●Top up with 70ml premium tonic water

●Garnish with a lime wedge

Peppermint G & T

Ingredients:

●50 ml Bombay Sapphire

●40 ml peppermint tea

●60 ml premium tonic water

●Mint sprig

●Star Anise

Method:

●Fill a balloon glass with ice.

●Add 50 ml Bombay Sapphire and 40 ml peppermint tea.

●Top up with 60ml premium tonic water.

●Garnish with a mint sprig & a star anise.

Bombay Sapphire and Tonic -

Ingredients:

●50 ml Bombay Sapphire

●100 ml tonic

●A lime wedge

Method:

●Pour 50 ml Bombay Sapphire into a Balloon glass

●Squeeze a lime wedge and drop in

●Add 100 ml tonic water and stir

Gin Basil Smash and Tonic

Ingredients:

●25ml Bombay Sapphire

●50ml cucumber tonic

●9 Basil leaves

● 2 Lemon wheels

●Caster sugar

Method:

●Using the flat end of a bar spoon, carefully muddle 2 lemon wheels with the caster sugar

●Add 9 basil leaves with stalks, muddle again for 10 to 15 seconds before adding 25ml Bombay Sapphire

●Shake really well with cubed ice

●Add 50ml cucumber tonic to the shaker & briefly swirl

●Fill a stemless wine glass with cubed ice & fine strain the cocktail into the glass. Garnish with 1 Basil leaf

Thyme On Our Hands

Ingredients:

●50 ml Bombay Sapphire

● Limoncello

●1 x Thyme sprig

●A lime wedge

●Cucumber tonic water

Method:

●Fill a balloon glass with ice and a gently squeezed lemon wedge.

●Shake 50ml Bombay Sapphire, limoncello and 1 x thyme sprig in a cocktail shaker with cubed ice, and strain into balloon glass

●Top with cucumber tonic water and gently stir

●Garnish with another thyme sprig

Spiced Mule

Ingredients:

●45 ml Bombay Sapphire

●15 ml lime juice

●Dashes aromatic bitter

●30ml ginger beer

●Lime wedge

●Cinnamon stick

Method :

●Fill a mule mug with ice

●Add 45ml Bombay Sapphire,

●Add 15ml lime juice & dashes aromatic bitter

●Top up with 30 ml ginger beer

●Garnish with a lime wedge & cinnamon stick

Orange and pepper twist

Ingredients:

●50ml Bombay Sapphire

●100ml tonic water (chilled & freshly opened)

●1 Orange wedge

●2 Full grinds of black pepper

Method:

●Squeeze an orange wedge into a Balloon glass

●Add two grinds of black pepper

●Pour in the Bombay Sapphire and swirl the glass to mix and infuse

●Fully fill the glass with cubed ice and stir to mix and chill.

●Top with 100ml of tonic water by pouring it gently down the bar spoon to retain as much effervescence as possible.

●Gently fold/stir with a bar spoon to combine