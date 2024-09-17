Chandra Grahan 2024: Will September lunar eclipse be visible in India? Know date, timings, significance and more

Attention stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts! In 2024, skywatchers are in for a treat with a stunning Super Harvest Moon lunar eclipse. This astronomical event promises to be a visual spectacle as the Moon, at its closest point to Earth, passes through our planet's shadow, giving it a striking reddish hue known as a "Blood Moon." Though this will be a partial lunar eclipse, with around 8.4% of the Moon's surface shadowed, it will still be a breathtaking sight for all those looking to the skies. The Super Harvest Moon adds extra charm, appearing larger and brighter than usual. Scroll down for all the details on visibility, timings, and tips on how to best witness this rare event. (Also read: Bhadrapada Purnima 2024: Date, timings, puja rituals, significance and all you need to know ) In 2024, a Super Harvest Moon lunar eclipse will occur, offering a partial view in many regions. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Who can see the Lunar Eclipse?

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible in regions where the Moon is above the horizon during the event. This includes North America, South America, Antarctica, Africa, Europe, Western Asia, and southwestern Russia.

Will it be visible in India?

Unfortunately, the Chandra Grahan will not be visible in India, as the Moon will be below the horizon during the entire event. For the entire duration of the eclipse, the Moon is expected to be below the horizon in India, making it difficult for observers there to view the event. Despite this, the eclipse has captured the interest of many due to its significant religious and cultural importance.

Lunar Eclipse 2024 timings

The lunar eclipse will commence at 6:11 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on September 18 and conclude at 10:17 AM, with a total duration of 4 hours and 6 minutes. Key timings for the phases of the eclipse are as follows:

Penumbral eclipse begins: 06:11 AM

Partial eclipse begins: 07:42 AM

Maximum eclipse: 08:14 AM

Partial eclipse ends: 08:45 AM

Penumbral eclipse ends: 10:17 AM

How and where to watch the Lunar Eclipse

The Super Harvest Moon eclipse can be enjoyed with the naked eye, no special equipment needed—just step outside and look up at the Moon. For a closer look, binoculars or a telescope will reveal more details of the lunar surface and the reddish hue.

India won't have a direct view of the eclipse due to the timing, but you can still catch the action as several astronomy platforms and observatories will be live-streaming the event online. Major space and astronomy platforms like NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) will offer real-time coverage with expert commentary, so you won't miss out on this celestial event.

Lunar Eclipse 2024 religious and astrological significance

In Hindu belief, lunar eclipses are regarded as unfavourable occurrences. Despite the eclipse being out of view in India, traditional rituals and precautions will still be practised. The timing of this Chandra Grahan aligns with Bhadrapada Purnima and the beginning of Pitru Paksha, further enhancing its religious and spiritual significance.