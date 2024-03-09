CISF Raising Day 2024: Date, history, significance, and all that you need to know

CISF Raising Day 2024: The Central Industrial Security Force or the CISF is instrumental in safeguarding the assets and infrastructures of the country. From security services to ensuring that the properties of the nation are safeguarded, the Central Industrial Security Force takes care of everything. CISF Raising Day is observed to commemorate the day when the CISF was established. “CISF is providing security to the strategic establishment, including the Department of Space, the Department of Atomic Energy, the Airports, the Delhi Metro, the ports, the historical monuments and the basic areas of Indian economy such as petroleum and natural gas, electricity, coal, steel and mining,” read an excerpt of the official website of the CISF. Every year, CISF Raising Day is observed on March 10.(PTI)

As we gear up to observe CISF Raising Day for this year, here are a few facts that we must keep in mind:

Date:

Every year, CISF Raising Day is observed on March 10. This year, the special day falls on a Sunday.

History:

There was a growing need for specialised security forces in industries and other critical sectors. Under the CISF Act, 1968, the Central Industrial Security Force was established to address growing needs. They help in safeguarding the government infrastructure projects, industrial establishments and public sector undertakings. When The Central Industrial Security Force started, it only had three battalions and 2800 personnels. But now it has grown to 165000 personnel and is one of the largest and strongest security forces in the country.

Significance:

This day is observed to acknowledge and honour the efforts and sacrifices made by the CISF personnel in safeguarding the vital assets of the nation. The special day is marked with parades, cultural programs and ceremonies. Blood donation camps and health check-up camps are also organised in many parts of the country as a part of CISF Raising Day celebrations.