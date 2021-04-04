Easter 2021: Images, wishes and sweet quotes to share with loved ones

Easter is the day of celebrations. Christians all around the world rejoice this day as it was on Easter that the son of God resurrected after his crucifixion. It is on Easter that the families come together and have a gala time while relishing delectable meals and sweet treats. This year Easter is being celebrated on April 4.

However, the celebrations are a little different this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Meeting and enjoying with families is not the same and to be honest, having a family get together seems a little difficult. But fret not, to make your Easter weekend even more merry we have some sweet wishes and images for you that you can forward your loved ones and make this day special.

Easter wishes:

I hope the Easter Bunny gave you all the sweet treats you ever wanted!

Happy Easter to some-bunny who's very special to me!

Sending you Easter blessings and wishing you a reflective, peaceful holiday.

Happy Easter! May this beautiful day be a testimony to God's love and glory.

Thankful for your friendship, for this holiday, and for the grace of Jesus Christ. Happy Easter!

Easter is a time to pray to God and ask him to shower endless love, joy, and peace on your family. I wish you a happy Easter 2021!

May you and you have one of the best Easter 2021 celebrations of all time. Pray Jesus to vanish all your sins and bestow you the lessons of love and devotion.

One of the best ways to celebrate Easter 2021 is by keeping your heart pure and filling it with utmost love. I wish you a very happy Easter Sunday!

The occasion of Easter day teaches us two things; good things never end and true love never dies.

From our family to yours, enjoy the Easter holiday!

May Jesus remove all obstacles from your life! May this Easter bring all the goodness for your life! Have a wonderful Easter 2021!

