Eid 2025 moon sighting: Pakistan confirms Shawwal crescent seen in Lahore, Islamabad; Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31

Eid 2025 moon sighting: The spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr has officially arrived in Pakistan, as the Shawwal 1446 crescent moon was sighted in various cities, including Lahore, Islamabad and Faisalabad. The joyous festival will be celebrated across the country on Monday, March 31, 2025. Eid 2025 moon sighting: Muslims in Pakistan to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31 as Shawwal crescent sighted in Lahore, Islamabad and other cities.

A historic moon sighting moment

The eagerly awaited announcement was made by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, during a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday evening. Addressing the media, Maulana Azad confirmed that credible moon sighting testimonies were received from multiple locations nationwide.

The official moon sighting meeting in Islamabad included representatives from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Meteorological Department, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), all working together to verify the sighting.

A perfect sky for the Shawwal crescent moon's appearance

Reports indicate that clear skies across major cities such as Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad made it easier for people to spot the crescent. According to SUPARCO, the new moon of Shawwal was formed on March 29 at 3:58 pm (Pakistan time) and by sunset on March 30, it had reached an age of approximately 27 hours, making it clearly visible across the country. The first reported sighting came from Lahore, shortly after the Maghrib azaan.

Nationwide festivities kick-off

With the confirmation of the Shawwal moon sighting, families across Pakistan are gearing up for a day filled with prayers, feasting and heartfelt reunions. Markets and shopping centers are buzzing with last-minute shoppers picking up festive attire, gifts and traditional sweets like sheer khurma and seviyan.

To ensure that citizens can fully enjoy the festival, the government had already declared a nationwide public holiday, granting three days off for offices observing a five-day workweek and four days off for those following a six-day schedule. As Pakistan prepares to embrace the joyous spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival serves as a beautiful reminder of faith, gratitude and compassion.

From the early morning Eid prayers at mosques to lavish family feasts and charitable giving, the celebration is deeply rooted in traditions that bring communities closer. With just hours to go until the celebrations begin, the excitement is palpable across the country. Eid Mubarak!