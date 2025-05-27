Eid-ul-Adha 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, Europe Muslims to see Dhul Hijjah crescent at this time

Dhul Hijjah is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar and it holds great significance for Muslims worldwide as it is the month during which the annual pilgrimage - Hajj takes place in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia and marks the festival of Eid-ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice) on the tenth day of the month. Dhul Hijjah is considered a sacred month and it is a time of heightened devotion, reflection and acts of worship....Read More

On the tenth day of Dhul Hijjah, Muslims across the globe celebrate Eid-ul-Adha where cattle sacrifice during the festive celebrations commemorates Prophet Ibrahim and Ismael's love for Allah. It also shows that one is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice of what they love dearly for the sake of Allah.

The meat or the meal prepared from the sacrifice is then distributed in three equal parts - one portion feeds the family, the second is for the relatives and the third is for the poor and needy. Muslims believe that even though neither the meat nor the blood reaches Allah, the devotion of his people reaches him.

The age-old crescent moon-sighting tradition — whether done with the naked eye or binoculars — still holds great importance in determining the dates of major Islamic events. After the first day of Dhul Hijjah is established by moon sighting, then the tenth of that month is calculated hence, the date of Eid-ul-Adha is different for different places.

This year, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Iraq and other Arab states along with the UK, the US, France, Canada will look for the Eid-ul-Adha crescent moon on Tuesday May 27, 2025, which is the 29th of Dhul Qadah. If the crescent moon is sighted tonight, the month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on Wednesday May 28, 2025 and accordingly, Eid al Adha will be celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah i.e. on June 06, 2025 while Youmul Hajj or Arafat Day will be on June 05, 2025.

However, if the new moon is not sighted on Tuesday May 27, the next day will be counted as the 30th day of Dhul Qadah and the new month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on May 29, 2025. In such a situation, Eid al Adha, will be celebrated on June 07, 2025 and Youmul Hajj or Arafat Day (the key ritual of Hajj) will be on June 06, 2025.