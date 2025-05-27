Eid-ul-Adha 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, Europe Muslims to see Dhul Hijjah crescent at this time
Eid-ul-Adha 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, Europe, Australia to sight Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH crescent at this time to finalise Hajj and Bakra Eid/Bakrid/Eid-ul-Zuha dates.. Catch the latest updates here!
The beginning of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and last month of the Islamic lunar calendar, commences with the sighting of the crescent or new moon and marks the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, one of Islam's five pillars, on the eighth day of Dhul Hijjah followed by Eid-ul-Adha on the tenth day. Hajj is the pilgrimage that every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able, physically and financially.
Dhul Hijjah is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar and it holds great significance for Muslims worldwide as it is the month during which the annual pilgrimage - Hajj takes place in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia and marks the festival of Eid-ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice) on the tenth day of the month. Dhul Hijjah is considered a sacred month and it is a time of heightened devotion, reflection and acts of worship.
On the tenth day of Dhul Hijjah, Muslims across the globe celebrate Eid-ul-Adha where cattle sacrifice during the festive celebrations commemorates Prophet Ibrahim and Ismael's love for Allah. It also shows that one is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice of what they love dearly for the sake of Allah.
The meat or the meal prepared from the sacrifice is then distributed in three equal parts - one portion feeds the family, the second is for the relatives and the third is for the poor and needy. Muslims believe that even though neither the meat nor the blood reaches Allah, the devotion of his people reaches him.
The age-old crescent moon-sighting tradition — whether done with the naked eye or binoculars — still holds great importance in determining the dates of major Islamic events. After the first day of Dhul Hijjah is established by moon sighting, then the tenth of that month is calculated hence, the date of Eid-ul-Adha is different for different places.
This year, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Iraq and other Arab states along with the UK, the US, France, Canada will look for the Eid-ul-Adha crescent moon on Tuesday May 27, 2025, which is the 29th of Dhul Qadah. If the crescent moon is sighted tonight, the month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on Wednesday May 28, 2025 and accordingly, Eid al Adha will be celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah i.e. on June 06, 2025 while Youmul Hajj or Arafat Day will be on June 05, 2025.
However, if the new moon is not sighted on Tuesday May 27, the next day will be counted as the 30th day of Dhul Qadah and the new month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on May 29, 2025. In such a situation, Eid al Adha, will be celebrated on June 07, 2025 and Youmul Hajj or Arafat Day (the key ritual of Hajj) will be on June 06, 2025.
Eid-ul-Adha 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Muslims in Kuwait to see Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH crescent at this time
Eid-ul-Adha 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Based on astronomical projections shared by the Al Ojairi Scientific Center, a press release revealed that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic lunar calendar, will be born in Kuwait at dawn on May 27 and visible after sunset on May 28 for approximately 43 minutes across Kuwait’s skies.
This celestial event signals the countdown to Eid-ul-Adha and aligns with broader visibility predictions across the Arab and Islamic world, where the crescent is expected to be visible for 40 to 58 minutes in various capitals. With this in mind, Arafat Day, the holiest day in the Hajj pilgrimage, is forecasted for Thursday, June 05, 2025 followed by Eid-ul-Adha celebrations the next day.
Eid-ul-Adha 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Muslims in UAE to see Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH crescent at this time
Eid-ul-Adha 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Based on early astronomical calculations, Friday, June 06, 2025, is expected to mark the Eid-ul-Adha festive day in the UAE, giving residents a long weekend to celebrate with loved ones. According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, is likely to be the first day of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and last month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
While astronomers have forecast these tentative dates, the official confirmation of Eid-ul-Adha will depend on the UAE Moon-sighting committee, which observes the crescent moon to mark the beginning of Dhul Hijjah. The moon is expected to appear on the evening of Tuesday, May 27, 2025, though it may be difficult to spot with the naked eye, but the crescent will reportedly be visible for 38 minutes after sunset, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan.
Eid-ul-Adha 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Saudi Arabia calls Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH crescent
As dusk falls on Tuesday evening, millions of eyes across Saudi Arabia will scan the horizon in search of a slender crescent moon. The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has issued a call to all Muslims in the Kingdom to observe the sky on the 29th of Dhul Qadah.
If the crescent moon is sighted, the holy month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 setting the stage for Eid-ul-Adha on Friday, June 06. If not, the lunar calendar will shift a day later, pushing Eid-ul-Adha to Saturday, June 7.
Citizens are encouraged to report any sightings to the nearest court, keeping alive a beautiful practice of community participation in sacred timekeeping.