Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Oman predicts Dhul Hijjah crescent moon sighting date and time, scores 5-day holiday for June getaway

As the crescent moon ushers in a sacred chapter in the Islamic calendar, Omanis can officially begin preparing for a long and meaningful holiday for Eid-ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice). Based on precise astronomical predictions, Eid-ul-Adha 2025 in Oman will begin on Friday, June 6, giving the Sultanate’s residents a generous long weekend to celebrate and reconnect with family and friends. Plan your ultimate June getaway as Oman announces 5-day holiday for Eid-ul-Adha 2025 and predicts the date and time for Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH crescent moon sighting.(Image by PIxabay)

According to Dr Subaih bin Rahman Al Saadi, a leading Omani expert in celestial sciences, the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH is expected to be sighted on the evening of Tuesday, May 27. His calculations show that the moon will set 36 minutes after sunset in Muscat, appearing 8 degrees from the sun and 7 degrees above the western horizon — ideal conditions for a confirmed sighting.

This sighting means that Wednesday, May 28, may mark the first day of Dhul Hijjah, placing Arafah Day on Thursday, June 05, followed by Eid Al Adha on Friday, June 06, 2025.

What this means for your holiday plans

Thanks to Royal Decree No. 88/2022, Oman will observe the official Eid-ul-Adha holidays from Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12. However, with the first day of Eid-ul-Adha falling on a Friday, the government has announced a compensatory day off to ensure that the public and private sectors enjoy a complete holiday stretch.

As a result, Omanis are in for a five-day break — starting Thursday, June 5, and continuing through Monday, June 9. It is the perfect opportunity for family gatherings, spiritual observance, serene staycations or a quick travel escape.

Eid-ul-Adha: A time of sacrifice and celebration

Eid-ul-Adha, or the “Festival of Sacrifice,” is one of the most revered occasions in the Islamic calendar as it commemorates the unwavering faith of Prophet Ibrahim and is marked by prayers, charitable acts and the symbolic sacrifice of livestock. Beyond its spiritual significance, it is also a time for families to come together, share meals and reconnect with tradition.

With a long weekend ahead, residents in Oman have ample time to embrace both the religious and leisurely aspects of the holiday. Whether you are planning a quiet retreat in the mountains, a family trip to the coast or simply soaking in the calm of a slower pace, Eid-ul-Adha 2025 promises a deeply meaningful and refreshingly restful break.

Stay tuned for more lifestyle tips and travel ideas to make the most of your Eid-ul-Adha holidays in Oman.