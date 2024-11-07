Gopashtami 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance, puja rituals and everything you need to know

Gopashtami is an important Hindu festival that celebrates the sacred connection between Lord Krishna and the cows he cared for in Gokul. Observed on the eighth day of Kartik Shukla, this festival honours Krishna's role as a cowherd and highlights the significance of cattle in rural life. This day holds special importance as it is the only time Shri Radha Rani grants a divine glimpse of her lotus feet or Charan Darshan. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Chhath Puja 2024 Day 3: Check shubh muhurat, vidhi, significance of Sandhya Puja ) Gopashtami festival honours Lord Krishna's bond with cows.(Pinterest)

Gopashtami 2024 date and timings

This year, the significant festival of Gopashtami will be observed on Saturday, November 9. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are as follows:

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 11:56 PM on November 08, 2024

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 10:45 PM on November 09, 2024

Gopashtami 2024 history

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Krishna once stopped the people of Braj from offering their annual tribute to Lord Indra. Angered by this, Indra unleashed a torrential downpour over Braj, intending to flood the region. To protect the people and animals, including the cows, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Mountain on his little finger, sheltering everyone from the rains for seven continuous days. Realizing his mistake, Indra finally accepted defeat and sought Krishna's forgiveness on the day of Gopashtami.

After Lord Krishna forgave him, the divine Surabhi cow showered both Krishna and Indra with her milk, bestowing upon Krishna the title of "Govinda," protector of cows. Since then, Gopashtami has been celebrated with reverence for cows, who are worshipped on this day in honour of Krishna's compassion.

Gopashtami 2024 significance

Gopashtami is one of the most auspicious days for worshipping Lord Krishna, celebrated widely in temples across Braj, Gokul, Vrindavan, Dwarkadheesh, Nathdwara, and Puri. Devotees honour Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, and worship cows, which Krishna considers sacred and beloved. On this day, cows and calves are decorated with turmeric, roli, flowers, and bells. Devotees visit Gaushalas to offer green grass, chapatis, and jaggery, seeking blessings of happiness, prosperity, and good fortune.

Gopashtami 2024 rituals

1. Devotees start the day early by cleaning the house before beginning puja rituals.

2. After bathing, they perform a puja for Lord Krishna, lighting a desi ghee diya and offering flowers, Tulsi leaves, and homemade sweets.

3. Those with cows bathe them, then decorate them with turmeric, roli, flowers, and bells.

4. Cows are fed with green grass, chapati, and jaggery.

5. Devotees without cows visit Gaushalas to offer food there.

6. In the evening, another puja for Lord Krishna includes offerings of various foods, savoury items, and panchamrit.

7. Special pujas are held in all Lord Krishna temples.

8. Many prepare traditional dishes like sabzi, poori, kheer, and halwa.