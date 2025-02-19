Happy Confession Day 2025: Best romantic quotes from novels, wishes, memes to share on this day of Anti-Valentine's Week

As Valentine’s Week fades, a different kind of celebration takes center stage—Anti-Valentine’s Week and observed on the fifth day of this week is Confession Day. Marked on February 19 each year, this day encourages people to speak their hearts, let go of burdens and embrace emotional clarity. Happy Confession Day 2025: Best quotes, images, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, SMS, wishes and memes to share on this day of Anti-Valentine's Week.(File Photo)

Whether it is confessing love, seeking forgiveness or sharing long-held secrets, Confession Day is about embracing honesty and relief. Confession Day falls after Flirt Day and is being observed this Wednesday. Honesty has always been the foundation of strong relationships, and this day highlights its importance in personal and emotional well-being.

If you have been harbouring romantic feelings or if past mistakes are weighing on you, use this day as a chance to unburden yourself, whether through a heartfelt conversation with a loved one or personal reflection. Here is a list of some of the best quotes, wishes and memes to help you share your feelings better -

Quotes:

1. “I wish I knew how to quit you.” — Annie Proulx, Brokeback Mountain

2. “You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you.” — Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice

3. “In vain I have struggled. It will not do. My feelings will not be repressed.” — Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice

4. “I have waited for this opportunity for more than half a century, to repeat to you once again my vow of eternal fidelity and everlasting love.” — Gabriel García Márquez, Love in the Time of Cholera

5. “You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought.” — Arthur Conan Doyle, The White Company

6. “The truth will set you free, but first it will make you miserable.” — James A. Garfield

7. “It doesn’t matter who you are or what you look like, so long as somebody loves you.” — Roald Dahl, The Witches

8. “I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will.” — Charlotte Brontë, Jane Eyre

9. “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” — J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring

10. “I let myself be carried away by my own heart.” — Victor Hugo, Les Misérables

Wishes and memes:

1. “Today is the perfect day to express what’s been in my heart all along. I love you more than words can say. Happy Confession Day! ❤️”

2. “On this Confession Day, I want to tell you—I’ve loved you from the moment I met you. No more secrets, just love! 💖”

3. “I’ve been holding onto this feeling for too long... Today, I finally confess—I am completely, hopelessly in love with you! 💕”

4. “Some truths are meant to be spoken. My truth is—I can’t imagine my life without you. Happy Confession Day! 😍”

5. “Every heartbeat whispers your name, every moment reminds me of you. It’s time I confess—I am yours, always! ❤️”

6. “Friendship grows stronger with honesty. On this Confession Day, I want to say—I’m grateful for you and our bond! 💙”

7. “Confession Day isn’t just about love; it’s about truth. If I’ve ever hurt you, I’m truly sorry. Let’s cherish the friendship we have. 😊”

8. “Time to be honest—I truly value you in my life. Thank you for being an amazing friend. Happy Confession Day! 💛”

9. “Today, I confess—I miss you, I care for you, and I appreciate you more than words can say! 🤗”

10. “No more regrets! Confession Day is here, and I want to say—I’m sorry for any mistakes and thankful for every moment we’ve shared. 💞”

11. “Confession Day? Okay, here it goes—I have way too many unread WhatsApp messages, and you’re finally getting a reply! 😂”

12. “I confess... I ate the last slice of pizza and blamed the cat. Forgive me? 😜”

13. “Confession of the year—I pretend to listen, but sometimes, I’m just thinking about food. 🍕🤣”

14. “On this Confession Day, I admit—I love scrolling Instagram way more than I should! 📱🙈”

15. “Honest confession—I am addicted to memes, and I’m never changing! 😆”.

Create a safe space for those around you to share their feelings, strengthening relationships through open communication.