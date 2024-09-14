Happy Onam 2024: Top 50 wishes, images, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

Happy Onam 2024: The auspicious Hindu festival of Onam is celebrated annually with fervour. On this day, the people of Kerala mark the return of the legendary King Mahabali. It is also the beginning of the new year for the people of Kerala. Celebrate this festival by sending your family and friends heartwarming messages, wishes, greetings, and images. Your loved ones will surely feel special with these messages that we have curated. Check them out. Celebrate Onam by sending your loved ones auspicious wishes and greetings. (Freepik)

Wish Happy Onam to your friends and family. (Shutterstock)

May your Onam be as bright and beautiful as the pookalam and as sweet as the Onam sadya.

Happy Onam! May the festival fill your life with happiness, health, and prosperity.

May your Onam be as delightful and wonderful as the festive meals and as bright as the pookalam.

Wishing you a vibrant and joyous Onam filled with love and happiness!

May your Onam be adorned with beautiful flowers, delicious feasts, and cherished moments with loved ones.

Happy Onam 2024: Onam is a vibrant Hindu festival. (Freepik)

Happy Onam! May this festive season bring peace, prosperity, and plenty of smiles your way.

May your Onam be a time of togetherness, joy, and unforgettable memories. Enjoy every moment!

Sending heartfelt Onam wishes to you and your loved ones. Have a blessed and wonderful celebration!

Happy Onam! May the harvest festival bring abundance and prosperity to your home.

May the festival of Onam fill your life with positivity, success, and sweet moments. Enjoy the celebrations!

Happy Onam 2024: Onam is celebrated with pomp in Kerala. (Shutterstock)

Wishing you a cheerful Onam with plenty of good food, happy times, and great company.

Happy Onam! May this festival bring prosperity, health, and happiness to your doorstep.

May the vibrant colours of Onam brighten your days, and the festive spirit bring joy to your heart.

Sending you my warmest Onam wishes for a season of celebration and happiness.

Happy Onam! May your days be filled with the joy of the festival and the warmth of family.

Happy Onam 2024: Onam marks the beginning of the new year for the people of Kerala. (Freepik)

Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Onam surrounded by the love of family and friends.

May the magic of Onam bring you all the happiness and success you deserve. Enjoy the festivities!

Happy Onam! May your home be filled with the fragrance of flowers, the taste of delicious food, and the warmth of family.

Wishing you a festival as bright and colourful as the pookalam and as sweet as the Onam sadya.

Happy Onam to you and yours! May this festive season bring you everything you’ve been hoping for.

Happy Onam 2024: During Onam, people celebrate the return of the legendary King Mahabali. (Shutterstock)

May the celebrations of Onam fill your heart with joy and your life with peace and prosperity.

Wishing you a very Happy Onam! May this festival bring lots of joy, health, and prosperity to you and your family.

Happy Onam! May the spirit of the festival bring you happiness and success throughout the year.

May your Onam be filled with the love of family, the warmth of friends, and the joy of celebration.

Wishing you a joyful and vibrant Onam celebration! May your home be blessed with happiness and prosperity.

Happy Onam 2024: The grand celebration spans 10 days, starting with Atham. (Shutterstock)

Happy Onam! May the festivities bring you closer to your loved ones and fill your life with joy.

May the joyous occasion of Onam bring new hopes, new dreams, and new opportunities to your life.

Sending you warm Onam greetings filled with the joy of the festival and the warmth of togetherness.

Wishing you an Onam filled with love, laughter, and all your favourite things. Have a great celebration!

Happy Onam to you and your family! May the festival bring peace, happiness, and good health your way.

Happy Onam 2024: Atham marks the day before Mahabali's return. (Shutterstock)

May the festive season of Onam bring you good health, happiness, and prosperity.

Happy Onam to you and your family! May the festival bring you joy and countless blessings.

Sending you my heartfelt Onam wishes for a celebration filled with love, laughter, and prosperity.

Wishing you an Onam that’s as joyous and festive as you’ve always dreamed. Have a wonderful celebration!

May the vibrant colours and joyous spirit of Onam light up your life and bring you endless happiness.

Happy Onam 2024: The date for Onam is determined by the Solar Calendar. (Freepik)

Wishing you a festive Onam filled with joyful moments, delicious food, and cherished family gatherings.

Happy Onam! May this festival bless your home with prosperity and your life with happiness.

Sending you my warmest Onam wishes for a celebration full of love, joy, and togetherness.

Happy Onam! Wishing you a season filled with peace, prosperity, and the warmth of family.

May the festive spirit of Onam bring you joy, success, and countless blessings.

Happy Onam 2024: Onam falls in the month of Chingam in the Malayalam solar calendar. (Freepik)

Wishing you a joyous Onam celebration surrounded by the love of family and the warmth of friends.

Sending you warm Onam wishes for a celebration full of laughter, love, and cherished moments.

Wishing you a Happy Onam with all the joys of the season and the warmth of family and friends.

May the beauty of Onam fill your life with joy, and the spirit of the festival bring you success and happiness.

Happy Onam! May your days be filled with the delight of festivities and the warmth of family gatherings.

Happy Onam 2024: The people of Kerala also honour Lord Vishnu’s Vamana avatar on Onam. (Freepik)

Wishing you a joyous and colourful Onam, blessed with love, happiness, and all things wonderful.

Sending you warm Onam wishes for a celebration as beautiful and colourful as the pookalam!

May the spirit of Onam bring joy and positivity to your life. Have a fantastic celebration!

Wishing you an Onam filled with laughter, love, and all the delicious treats you can imagine.

Happy Onam to you and your family! May this festival bless you with happiness and good fortune.