Happy Poila Baisakh 2023: Subho Nobo Borsho wishes, images, messages, greetings, status to share on Bengali New Year

Poila Baisakh falls on April 15 this year. It marks the beginning of the Bengali New Year. The Bengali community in India, Bangladesh and across the globe get together with friends and family to celebrate this day with much fanfare. People clean and decorate their homes, wear new clothes, visit temples to seek blessings, make beautiful rangolis or alponas, prepare delicious sweet and savoury dishes, and more. The day also marks the beginning of the financial year for the Bengali business class. The businessmen worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, and shopkeepers invite regular customers to distribute sweets and calendars to invite good fortune. Happy Poila Baisakh 2023: Subho Nobo Borsho wishes, images, messages, and greetings. (HT Photo)

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Poila Baisakh, you can make it special by sending them wishes and images on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms. Check out our list of messages, statuses and greetings below.

Poila Baisakhi 2023: Subho Nobo Borsho Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings and Status

May all the rasgullas fill your life with a lot of sweetness and happiness. Subho Nobo Borsho.

On the joyous occasion of Poila Boishakh, here's praying that God blesses you with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity. Subho Nobo Borsho.

Open your arms and welcome the New Year with a smile on your face. Wishing you a prosperous and Happy Poila Baisakh.

This Nobo Borsho, let us hope for a bright, peaceful, and healthy future. Happy Bengali New Year.

Warm greetings of Poila Baisakh to you and your family. May your New Year be as sweet as the rasgullas and your smile. Happy Poila Baisakh, my dear friend.

Here's extending my warm wishes to you and your family on the joyous day of the Bengali New Year. Happy Poila Boishakh.

Let's welcome this New Year with open hearts and minds. I wish that you and your family are blessed with success, happiness and prosperity. Happy Poila Baisakh.

The festive occasion of Poila Baisakh brings your way abundant fortune and prosperity. Get ready to welcome it with open arms. Subho Nobo Borsho.

May this New Year usher in a new dawn, hope, peace, joy and happiness. Happy Bengali New Year.

Wishing you and your family a wonderful Poila Baisakh. May all your dreams come true, your aspirations find wings, and you feel loved wherever you go.