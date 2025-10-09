Karwa Chauth 2025: Best last-minute gift ideas for husbands to surprise their wives

Karwa Chauth 2025: This year, Karwa Chauth falls on October 10. It is an auspicious day for couples, as married women observe a fast for their husbands. Then, husbands help break their fast by giving their wives the first sip of water and food, after the wives view the moon through a sieve. Karwa Chauth 2025: Women on Karwa Chauth observe day long fast for their husband's wellbeing. (Photo by Shutterstock)

On paper, it may appear to be a rite of devotion, which makes it a breeze, but in practice, as women go without food or water from sunrise to moonrise. It is a strenuous process that requires both physical stamina and mental resolve.

To celebrate Karwa Chauth, husbands can make the day even better with surprise last-minute gifts. Now, when it comes to the subject of gifts, many are left scratching their heads. Gifts, however, are a subjective expression of gratitude and can encompass both thoughtful gestures and meaningful purchases.

Here are some gifts you can surprise them with:

1. Generic but genuine gifts

Whether it is cosy, hard-to-find houseplants, gold trinkets or a premium bodycare line, these gifts help to convey your affection even if the gifts aren't personalised. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The first category is generic but genuine gifts. They are safe choices with universal appeal. But the intention is well-meant and sincere. In other words, if you are running out of time, you won't go wrong with certain safe choices. They may be generic, but the gifts make the recipient feel appreciated, even if you have put in minimal effort. These include gifting potted plants, jewellery pieces, wellness packaged sets that include skincare or bodycare essentials. One pro tip here that may help is identifying their hobby, which may guide you towards choosing a gift that is closer to their interest.

2. Snoop in on their wishlist

The next type of gifts is closer to their heart and may require your sleuthing skills. The biggest dilemma with gifting is not just whether the gift will be liked, but whether it will actually be useful in their daily life. Pro tip for this involves paying attention to Pinterest boards (if they have) or, for a shortcut, check their shopping wishlist. They are highly rooted in utility.

The gifts can range from the multipurpose hair dryer they have been eying to the smartphone model they keep checking online for price drops and discounts.

3. DIY gifts

Show your creativity with the help of handcrafted gifts. Sometimes the value of a gift also comes from the time you have invested. It includes handmade cards and crafts.

Here are some ideas for DIY cards and gifts:

4. Thoughtful gestures

Gifts don't have to be physical always; they can also be meaningful gestures, showing your deep consideration and care. For Karwa Chauth, you can make the pre-dawn meal for your wife and help her with the rituals, like decorating the puja room. And after the fast is broken, pamper her with a special romantic dinner. If needed, you can also fast together with your wife, supporting her in this ritual.