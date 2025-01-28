Menu Explore
Lala Lajpat Rai birth anniversary 2025: 10 powerful quotes by the freedom fighter

ByTapatrisha Das
Jan 28, 2025 04:09 PM IST

Lala Lajpat Rai birth anniversary 2025: Here are a few quotes by the freedom fighter that you should know.

Lala Lajpat Rai birth anniversary 2025: Lala Lajpat Rai was an Indian revolutionary who played a significant role in helping attain the freedom of the country. Lala Lajpat Rai was a politician and author, and famously known as the part of the Lal Bal Pal trio. Lala Lajpat Rai is also lovingly referred to as Punjab Kesari. He was born on January 28, 1865 in Punjab. Also read | Birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai: Top 15 inspiring quotes by the leader

Every year, Lala Lajpat Rai’s birth anniversary s celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur.(Pinterest)
Every year, Lala Lajpat Rai’s birth anniversary s celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur.(Pinterest)

Lala Lajpat Rai was a social reformer and a freedom fighter, who had a significant role in India’s struggle for independence from the British rule. Every year, Lala Lajpat Rai’s birth anniversary is celebrated and his valour and contributions for the country’s independence are remembered. Also read | Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: The legacy of the famed nationalist

As we mark the special day, here are a few powerful quotes by Lala Lajpat Rai that we should know and abide by.

Quotes by Lala Lajpat Rai:

  1. “A person should be courageous and honest in worshipping the truth, without being concerned about receiving worldly benefits.”

2. “Morality requires that we should take to the work of elevating the depressed classes out of a sheer sense of justice and humanity regardless of any outside considerations.”

3. “If I had the power to influence Indian journals, I would have the following headlines printed in bold letters on the first page: Milk for the infants, Food for the adults, and Education for all.”

4. “The end is the freedom to live… according to our own conception of what life should be, to pursue our own ideals to develop our own personality and to secure that unity of purpose which would distinguish us from the other Nations of the world.”

5. “True patriotism demands a fearless attitude towards injustice.”

6. “Education is the key to empowerment; it lights the path to progress.”

7. “The strength of a nation lies in the character of its people.”

8. “Serve the country with dedication and selflessness, and you will find your purpose.”

9. “Progress is not solely economic; it must encompass the well-being of every citizen.”

10. “Struggles may be painful, but they are the stepping stones to progress.”

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
