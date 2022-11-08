Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE Updates: When and where to watch the last total Chandra Grahan of 2022
Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE Updates: When and where to watch the last total Chandra Grahan of 2022

festivals
Updated on Nov 08, 2022 01:07 PM IST

Last Total Lunar Eclipse 2022, Chandra Grahan time in India LIVE Updates: India and other parts of the world will witness the total and partial Lunar Eclipse today, November 8. Check out our LIVE updates inside.

The last total Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan of 2022 will take place on November 8.
The last total Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan of 2022 will take place on November 8. (Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE Updates: The last total Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan of 2022 will be observed today, November 8. It will be the last total Eclipse we will witness for three years because next time this phenomenon will occur on March 14, 2025. According to NASA, the Eclipse will be visible across North and Central America, Ecuador, Colombia, western portions of Venezuela and Peru, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska and Hawaii. One doesn't require any special equipment to observe the Eclipse. However, binoculars, telescopes, and moving to an area away from bright lights help the visibility.

In India, the total Eclipse will be visible in the eastern parts, and the partial Eclipse will be visible from most parts of India. Additionally, the beginning phase of the partial and total Eclipse will not be visible because both events begin when the Moon is below the horizon everywhere in India. The partial Lunar Eclipse will start at 02:40 pm and the total Lunar Eclipse at 03:47 pm. The totality will end at 5:11 pm while the partial phase of the Eclipse will continue till 6:19 pm.

For the uninitiated, a total Eclipse occurs when the Earth moves in between the Sun and Moon, and Moon passes into the darkest part of the Earth's shadow, casting a red glow on the Moon. Hence, a total Eclipse is also called the Blood Moon.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 08, 2022 01:07 PM IST

    How to observe the Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan on November 8?

    Unlike a Solar Eclipse, one doesn't require special equipment to watch a Lunar Eclipse. It is perfectly safe to witness the phenomenon with naked eyes. However, to improve visibility, you can use binoculars, telescopes or move to an area away from bright lights. You can also watch the livestream by NASA

  • Nov 08, 2022 12:59 PM IST

    This city in India to witness first glimpse of last Blood Moon

    In India, the first glimpse of the last total Lunar Eclipse or Blood Moon will take place in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. According to Timeanddate.com, it will begin at 4:23 pm and end at 7:26 pm. The duration will be for 3 hours and 3 minutes.

  • Nov 08, 2022 12:51 PM IST

    Check out Lunar Eclipse 2022 Sutak Timing

    According to Drik Panchang, the Sutak Time begins at 09:36 am on November 8 and ends at 06:18 pm on November 8. According to Hindu traditions, Sutak is considered an inauspicious time before the Chandra Grahan. Read more here

  • Nov 08, 2022 12:42 PM IST

    Indian cities that will witness last eclipse of 2022

    In India, the total Lunar Eclipse will be visible only in the eastern parts, including Kohima, Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Siliguri, Patna and Ranchi. One can see the partial Lunar Eclipse in cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar, Noida, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, Surat, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Madurai, Udaipur and more. Read more here.

