Maha Navami 2021: Date, puja muhurat and significance of the day

Maha Navami 2021: Maha Navami marks the ninth day of Navratri and will be celebrated on October 14 (Thursday) across the country with much fervour. It is also the third day of Durga Puja and is celebrated as victory of good over evil.

On this day Maa Durga is also worshipped as Mahishasuramardini as it is said that she made her final assualt on demon Mahishasura on the ninth day of the battle with him, and on Vijayadashmi triumphed over him.

The ninth day of Navratri is also dedicated to Devi Siddhidatri a manifestation of Shakti who is worshipped among Nav Durga. The nine-day festival of Navratri is dedicated to nine forms of goddess Durga, namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

Puja vidhi

In many parts of the country Kanya Puja is celebrated on Ashtami and Navami where nine small girls, considered the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped and offered prasad. Their feet are washed and new clothes are gifted to them.

In Eastern India, on Maha Navami, the third day of Durga Puja festivities, devotees do 16-step Shodashopachara puja early in the morning after taking a bath. The puja begins with dhyan and avahana for invoking Maa Durga, and among other rituals are offering of five flowers to goddess Durga called Asana, offering water to maa to wash her feet with Padya Prakshalana, Arghya Samarpann (offering of scented water to Goddess Durga while chanting mandra), Achamana Samarpan, offering water to goddess Durga for snana (bath), offering new clothes to maa, Abhushana Samarpan, Chandan Samarpan, Roli Samarpan, Kajjalarpan, Saubhagya Sutra, offering scent in Sugandhita Dravya, Haridra Samarpan, Akshata Samarpan, Pushpanjali, Bilvapatra, Dhoop Samarpan, Deep samarpan, concluding with Kshamapan or seeking pardon from the goddess.

Shubh muhurat for Maha Navami 2021

The puja muhurat for Navami begins at 8:07 pm on October 13 and will go on till 6.52 pm on October 14.

Maha Navami 2021: Significance of goddess Siddhidatri

Navratri puja concludes on ninth day with the puja of goddess Siddhidatri. The goddess is known to bless her devotees with many siddhis (fulfillment or perfection) and is depicted with four arms, holding Gada, Chakra, Shankh and lotus flower. She rides a lion. It is said that Lord Shiva obtained all his siddhis with the blessings of Siddhidatri.

