National Maritime Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

National Maritime Day 2024: The maritime sector of the country holds immense importance in international trade and economy. Ships are used for large-scale transportation of goods across borders. Even inside the country, ships have a significant role in transportation of people and goods. National Maritime Day is celebrated every year to spread awareness about the importance of the national maritime sector in world trade and economic exchange across countries. The significant role of senior officers in this sector has allowed for better development in this industry. They are recognised and awarded on this special day. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we must keep in mind. Every year, National Maritime Day is observed on April 5.

Date:

Every year, National Maritime Day is observed on April 5. This year, the special day falls on a Friday.

History:

The venture of SS Loyalty, the first ship of The Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd is considered one of the historical moments in India's navigation. It started its journey to United Kingdom. This holds immense significance, especially because the sea routes were earlier controlled by the British Government. In 1964, on April 5, the first National Maritime Day was observed. Since then, it has been observed every year on the same date.

Significance:

The day is celebrated with the intention of spreading awareness and recognising the efforts and contributions of India's maritime sector in improving the country's economic growth and development. Environmental pollution, piracy, and changing trade dynamics are some of the challenges faced by the sector. This day also aims to draw our attention to the struggles of this industry and help us come together to find solutions effectively. The NMD Award of Excellence is given to the senior officials for their contributions in developing the maritime sector. It also urges the younger generation to pursue a career in this industry.