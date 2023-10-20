Navratri Saraswati Puja 2023: Date, history, significance, shubh muhurat and all you want to know

Navratri is celebrated with diverse traditions and rituals across the country. During this auspicious time, three days are dedicated to Maa Saraswati. In some traditions, goddess Saraswati is considered the daughter of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati while in others it's believed that Maa Saraswati came out from the mouth of Lord Brahma and thus became the goddess of knowledge and speech. It is said that Lord Brahma married her enamoured by her beauty. She is known as the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, arts, wisdom and learning. This year, Navratri Saraswati Puja will be celebrated from October 20-22. The first day of the puja is celebrated as Saraswati Avahan where the goddess is invoked. (Also read: Durga Puja 2023: Best wishes, images, greetings, messages to share with friends and family) Saraswati Puja during Navratri this year begins on October 20 with Saraswati Avahan(Pinterest)

Goddess Saraswati is depicted as wearing serene white clothes carrying a Veena and seated on a blossomed lotus flower. Her two hands hold a rosary and a book while the other two play Veena.

Navratri Saraswati Puja calendar and celebrations

Saraswati Puja during Navratri this year begins on October 20 with Saraswati Avahan and the second day (October 21) is celebrated as Saraswati Pradhan Puja Day which is the main day for worshipping and getting blessings from the goddess. The day is celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervour in South India. On this day, Maa Saraswati is offered white flowers, while sesame seeds and prasad items prepared with rice and coconut. Devotees worship the goddess dressed in white. Since Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge, parents ask children to bring their books and notebooks to get blessings from Saraswati. The last day of Saraswati Puja is called Saraswati Visarjan when the goddess bids adieu to Earth and heads back home.

Shubh muhurat for Saraswati Pradhan Puja Day on October 21

Saraswati Puja on Saturday, October 21, 2023

Purva Ashadha Puja Muhurat - 06:25 am to 08:17 am

Duration - 1 hours 52 minutes

Purva Ashadha Nakshatra Begins - 8:41 pm on Oct 20, 2023

Purva Ashadha Nakshatra Ends - 7:54 pm on Oct 21, 2023

Saraswati Mantra

Om Arham Mukha Kamala Vasini Papatma Kshayamkari

Vad Vad Vagvadini Saraswati Aim Hreem Namah Svaha॥

