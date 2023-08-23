Onam Sadhya 2023: From history to traditions, here's everything you need to know about this grand feast of Onam

Onam, also known as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, is an auspicious rice festival celebrated in Kerala. This year, the festival began on August 20 and will be concluded on August 31. To commemorate the homecoming of King Mahabali/Maveli, the 10-day Onam celebrations are marked with great fanfare across the state. Each day of Onam, including Atham, Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom and Thiruvonam, is significant. Onam is one of several Indian festivals that wouldn't be complete without food. Onam Sandhya is an invitation to join Kerala's thriving culture, where flavours, tradition, and harmony are woven together in a magnificent culinary tapestry.(Pexels)

A vibrant meal called "Sadhya," which is served on a banana leaf, is presented to commemorate the harvest celebration. Onam Sadhya, a crucial component of the legendary Onam celebration, is more than just a mouthwatering culinary experience; it carries the weight of mythology, ties the community together, and upholds tradition. (Also read: Onam 2023: History, significance, celebrations and all you need to know about Kerala's harvesting festival )

What is Onam Sadhya?

Sadhya is the name of the feast held on the 10th day of the annual harvest festival of Onam, also known as 'Onam Sadhya'. This lavish vegetarian feast is known for its wide range of foods and has significant cultural and social connotations. It is the customary multi-course vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf with around 26 items. The massive feast requires preparations to begin well in advance, bringing the community together to create a memorable event. The feast includes regional specialities from all over the state, including fried snacks, many curries, pickles and desserts served with red rice.

Origin of Onam Sadhya

Onam Sadhya has its roots in the mythology and history of Kerala, India. It has a tight connection to the myth of King Mahabali, a renowned king known for his generosity and righteous government. According to Hindu legend, the gods were alarmed by Mahabali's rising strength, which prompted Lord Vishnu to manifest as Vamana, a dwarf Brahmin. Vamana asked Mahabali for the land of three paces. Vamana grew in three stages to encompass the cosmos once Mahabali gave his consent. Mahabali was permitted to go to his kingdom and people once a year at Onam as a sign of respect. The lavish welcome and feast prepared for King Mahabali's yearly homecoming are symbolised by Onam Sadhya, which represents Kerala's cultural cohesion and respect for its history.

Traditions and rituals of Onam Sadhya

Onam is marked by a number of rituals and traditions, including Pookkalam (a flowery pattern drawn on the outside of dwellings), Onakalikal (festival games), Vallamkali (boat races), Pulikali (a tableau including actors costumed as tigers and hunters), and archery. In addition to this, food, particularly Onam Sadhya or Onasadhya, is an essential component of the festivities. The meal is served on a banana leaf that has been stretched out on the floor and is eaten with the hands. The practice is an expression of equality and humility.

What is served in Onam Sadhya

Onam Sadhya consists of 26 different types of mouth-watering curries, fried vegetables, sweet dishes and more, prepared with over 60 ingredients. It broadly covers all the flavour profiles – sweet, salty, sour and spicy, and uses a lot of regional ingredients, including coconut, jaggery, yams and a wide variety of lentils. The main dishes include Pappadam, Upperi, Sharkara Varatti, Inji Curry, Mango Curry, Naranga Curry, Pachadi, Olan, Ellisheri, Avial, Thoran, Chor, Parripu Curry, Chenna Mezhkkupuratti, Sambhar, Pulissery, Kaalan, Morru Kachiyatha, Kichadi, Rasam, Kootu Curry, Neyy, Inji Thayir, Poovan Pazham, Palada Pradhaman, Pazham Pradhaman.