Rakhi 2024: Best gifts for brothers under 1500 that will make their day brighter

Rakhi 2024: The most special day for a brother and sister is almost here. Every year, Rakhi, also known as Raksha Bandhan is dedicated to the love and bond shared by a brother and a sister. Our siblings are our first best friends – they grow up with us, protect us, fight for us, cheer us on and motivate us. They are our partners in crime and also the shoulders to lean on in difficult times. The love shared between a brother and a sister is unconditional and beautiful. Every year, Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister. This year, Rakhi will be observed on August 19.

Exchanging gifts is one of the exciting parts of Rakshabandhan.

This year, Rakhi will be observed on August 19. On the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan, the sister ties a sacred thread symbolising protection and love, on the wrist of her brother. Then they exchange gifts and shower a lot of love on each other. As we prepare to make our brothers' day brighter, here is a list of gifts that we can purchase under ₹1500.

Personalised 3D LED lamp:

Imagine a lamp that portrays the bond shared between you and your brother, with a picture of you together, illuminating the living room. It will keep reminding him how much the love between you and him is and make his day better.

Rotating lamp:

A rotating lamp featuring four pictures on all sides – each picture depicting a fun mood and moment shared between you and your brother. It will make his bedside table brighter and remind him how much he enjoys your company.

Rakshabandhan is a joyous occasion to celebrate the love shared between a brother and a sister.

A Raksha Bandhan hamper:

Curate a special hamper comprising of all the favourite sweets and dry fruits loved by your brother. He will be so happy when he sees that you have got all of his favourite things together.

A shaving kit:

Gift him a perfect shaving kit consisting of all the elements that he needs. It will be his favourite travel shaving kit to take every time he packs his bag.

Leather backpack:

Be it going to the office every day or traveling for work or leisure, a leather backpack is a necessity and it helps him keep everything in one place.