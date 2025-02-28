Ramadan 2025 moon sighting LIVE: The start of Ramadan 2025 (1446 AH) is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon and Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom (UK), the United States of America (US), Australia and other Islamic and Western countries are expected to sight the Ramazan/Ramzan/Ramzaan moon tonight, marking the beginning of the fast the following day....Read More

• Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Iran, Pakistan, South Africa, Indonesia and Malaysia were slated to sight the Ramadan moon on March 22 but since the crescent was not sighted after sunset on March 22 that is the 29th day of Sha’ban 1444 Hijri, the first fast will be observed on March 24 while taraweeh in these countries will begin from March 23 evening.

• Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam during which they abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, evil thoughts and action and having marital relations from dawn until sunset.

• It is a time for self-reflection and spiritual growth where Muslims also spend more time in prayer and reading the Quran during this month and many mosques offer additional services during Ramadan, including Taraweeh prayers, which are special nightly prayers that are longer than the usual daily prayers.