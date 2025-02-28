Ramadan crescent moon sighting LIVE updates: Ramzan chand sighted in Australia
The start of Ramadan 2025 (1446 AH) is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon and Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom (UK), the United States of America (US), Australia and other Islamic and Western countries are expected to sight the Ramazan/Ramzan/Ramzaan moon tonight, marking the beginning of the fast the following day.
• Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Iran, Pakistan, South Africa, Indonesia and Malaysia were slated to sight the Ramadan moon on March 22 but since the crescent was not sighted after sunset on March 22 that is the 29th day of Sha’ban 1444 Hijri, the first fast will be observed on March 24 while taraweeh in these countries will begin from March 23 evening.
• Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam during which they abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, evil thoughts and action and having marital relations from dawn until sunset.
• It is a time for self-reflection and spiritual growth where Muslims also spend more time in prayer and reading the Quran during this month and many mosques offer additional services during Ramadan, including Taraweeh prayers, which are special nightly prayers that are longer than the usual daily prayers.
Bangsamoro Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulrauf Guialani to lead the official moonsighting on Friday and determine the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan. Guialani is expected to announce the results at around 7:30 p.m.
Ramadan 2025 Australia moon sighting LIVE: The first day of Ramadan 2025 in Australia is confirmed to be on March 1, 2025, according to The Australian National Imams Council (ANIC). The date was reportedly confirmed by the Grand Mufti of Australia, Ibrahim Abu Mohamad.
Ramadan 2025 moon sighting LIVE for Muslims across the world: The sighting of the crescent moon is particularly important for Muslims as it marks the beginning of Islam's holiest month. While, the Gregorian calendar follows the sun, the Islamic, Hijri calendar is lunar-based. This is why the crescent moon is highly awaited as it determines the beginning of Ramadan.
The excitement begins as soon as the sun sets on the last day of Shabaan, the month preceding Ramadan, when moon sighters around the world face the western horizon, scanning the sky for the delicate sliver of the new crescent. In Saudi Arabia, the Judicial High Court records testimonies of those who have sighted the moon and makes the official announcement for the start of Ramadan.
This tradition not only marks the beginning of fasting but also serves as a powerful reminder of unity, as Muslims worldwide prepare to embark on a month of devotion, discipline and charity. Typically, the crescent is first sighted in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and some Western nations while South Asian countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh sight the moon a day later.
Ramadan 2025 international moon sighting LIVE: If the Ramadan crescent moon is sighted on Friday evening, the taraweeh prayers will begin that night and Muslims (in the countries that have sighted the crescent) will begin fasting from Saturday, March 01, 2025. If the Ramadan crescent is not sighted on Friday after Maghrib i.e. the evening prayers, the holy month will start from Sunday, March 02, 2025.
Ramadan 2025 moon sighting LIVE: In a rarest of the rare move, Muslims across the world will spot the Ramadan crescent moon together this year because coincidently, Muslims in India, Pakistan and other South Asian countries welcomed the month of Shaban 1446 AH along with the Muslims of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Arab countries. As a result, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia along with the Moon Sighting Committees in UAE, Qatar, India, Pakistan etc have officially asked Muslims in the respective countries to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday evening of February 28, 2025, which corresponds to 29 Sha'ban 1446 AH in the Islamic calendar.