Ramadan Timetable 2023: When is Ramadan 2023? When does Iftar start?

Published on Mar 16, 2023 05:28 PM IST

Ramadan 2023: The holy month of Ramzaan is just around the corner and here's all you need to know about the date and time of sehri and iftar in India.

Ramadan 2023 timetable: Ramzaan date this year, sehri and iftar time in India(Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP)
ByAkanksha Agnihotri, Delhi

Ramadan is just around the corner, and for Muslims around the world, it is a month of fasting and spiritual reflection. Ramadan also spelt Ramazan or Ramzan or Ramzaan, is the ninth month in the Muslim Lunar Calendar and is considered to be the holiest month according to Islamic culture. And as the sun sets each day, the breaking of the fast, known as iftar, becomes a moment of celebration, community, and delicious food. Ramadan is a time to strengthen one's faith and bond with fellow Muslims, as well as a time to appreciate the blessings of life and practice gratitude. With its unique blend of spiritual and cultural significance, Ramadan is a truly special and meaningful time for Muslims everywhere. (Also read: Ramadan 2023: Know the significance of moon sighting, importance of Ramadan and celebrations in India )

When is Ramadan 2023?

The Islamic calendar follows the phases of the moon, commonly known as the lunar cycle. As a result, the Holy month of Ramadan falls approximately 10 days earlier each year in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ramadan is scheduled to commence on Wednesday 22nd March, subject to the sighting of the moon above Mecca. The fasting period will last for 30 days and come to a close on Friday 21st April, after which the joyous celebrations of Eid al-Fitr will begin on Saturday 22nd April or Sunday 23rd April.

Ramadan begins: March 22, Wednesday

Ramadan ends: April 21, Friday

Laylat al-Qadr: April 17, Monday

Eid al-Fitr Start: April 22, Saturday

When does Iftar start?

Here are the timings of 'sehri' and 'iftaar' as per the cities in India:

Mumbai- 05:33 am to 06:49 pm

Delhi- 05:11 am to 06:32 pm

Chennai- 05:05 am to 06:20 pm

Hyderabad- 05:11 am to 06:29 pm

Bangalore-05:16 am to 06:34 pm

Ahmedabad- 05:33 am to 06:50 pm

Kolkata- 04:30 am to 05:47 pm

Pune- 05:29 am to 06:48 pm

Jaipur- 05:18 am to 06:39 pm

Lucknow- 04:57 am to 06:17 pm

Kanpur- 05:00 am to 06:20 pm

Indore- 05:20 am to 06:40 pm

Patna- 04:41 am to 06:00 pm

Chandigarh- 05:11 am to 06:35 pm

However, it is important to note that the sehri or suhoor and iftar timetable is subject to change due to the sun’s position.

