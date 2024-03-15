 Rohini vrat in March 2024: Date, significance, rituals, puja timings and all that you need to know - Hindustan Times
Rohini vrat in March 2024: Date, significance, rituals, puja timings and all that you need to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 15, 2024 09:21 AM IST

Rohini vrat in March 2024: From significance to shubh muhurat, here's all that you need to know about Rohini Vrat.

Rohini vrat in March 2024: Rohini Vrat is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Jain community. Jain communities, all over the world, celebrate this auspicious day with a lot of pomp and grandeur. Fast is observed by the people of the Jain faith on this day for prosperity, peace and happiness. It is believed that keeping a fast on this day can free people from all kinds of suffering, pain and sadness. The significance of the fast for Rohini vrat is in alignment with the name of the Rohini Nakshatra. As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious day for this year, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

Date and puja timings:

For this year, Rohini Vrat will be observed on March 16. According to Drik Panchang, the Rohini Nakshatra will begin at 4:08 PM on March 15 and will end at 4:05 PM on March 16.

Significance:

After daybreak, the Rohini Nakshatra starts which signals the start of the fasting for the devotees. Every 27 days, it happens. It is a significant day for fasting for the Jain community. It is believed that observing the fast on Rohini Vrat can instill in one self-patience, control and harmony. It also helps in encouraging mutual understanding among family members. Women keep the fast on this auspicious day to pray for the husband's longevity and husband. It can also help in eradicating poverty and welcoming prosperity and wealth in life.

Rituals:

On the day of Rohini Vrat, devotees start the day early with a bath. Then one of the idols of twenty-four Tirthankaras, Bhagavan Vasupujya, is established on the altar and bathed in holy water. Then the puja is conducted. After the puja, fasting is observed till the rise of Margashirsha Nakshatra. People conclude the day by doing charity work.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

