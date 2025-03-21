Sheetala Ashtami 2025: Date, Basoda Puja muhurat, rituals, significance and all about the auspicious festival

Sheetala Ashtami, also known as Sheetalasthami, is a Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Sheetala. It is observed on the eighth day following the festival of Holi. Devotees mark the occasion by making offerings to the goddess and consuming food that was prepared a day or two in advance. Sheetala Ashtami 2025 honours Goddess Sheetala with Basoda Puja.(Pinterest)

Due to this tradition, the festival is also called Basora or Basoda in certain regions, meaning "previous night." From the significance to important timings, here's everything you need to know about this auspicious day. (Also read: Amaal Mallik opens up about depression: Deepika to Anushka, 8 celebs who've shared their mental health struggles in past )

Sheetala Ashtami 2025 date and timings

This year, the significant Hindu festival of Sheetala Ashtami will be observed on Saturday, March 22. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Sheetala Ashtami puja muhurat - 06:23 AM to 06:33 PM

Duration - 12 hours 11 minutes

Ashtami tithi begins - 04:23 AM on March 22

Ashtami tithi ends - 05:23 AM on March 23

What is the significance of Sheetala Ashtami

Sheetala Ashtami holds great significance in Hindu mythology and traditions. Goddess Sheetala Devi is revered as the protector against diseases, particularly those linked to the summer heat, such as smallpox, chickenpox, and measles.

Devotees believe that worshipping her on this day safeguards their loved ones from illnesses and ensures their well-being. As part of the Basoda tradition, families avoid lighting fires for cooking on this day, preparing meals in advance and consuming pre-cooked food. In India, the festival also marks the onset of summer, making it an ideal time to seek the goddess's blessings for protection against seasonal ailments.

Sheetala Ashtami 2025 rituals

On Sheetala Ashtami, families observe a unique tradition of refraining from cooking on the day itself. Instead, they prepare meals in advance and consume them as an offering to Goddess Sheetala, a practice exclusive to this festival.

Devotees begin their day with an early morning bath before sunrise and visit the Sheetala Devi temple. Worship includes offerings of haldi and bajra, followed by listening to the Basoda Vrat Katha. Rabri, curd, and other essentials are presented to the goddess as part of the rituals. Seeking blessings from elders further strengthens family bonds on this auspicious occasion.

After offering food to the goddess, devotees partake in the pre-cooked meal as Prasad throughout the day, known as Basoda. The food is also shared with fellow devotees and distributed among the underprivileged. Reading the Shitalashtak is considered highly auspicious, enhancing the festival's spiritual essence.