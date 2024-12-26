This Christmas, did you lie to your children about Santa Claus? Study explains why you shouldn't have

Christmas 2024: Every Christmas, many parents tell their children that an old man comes down the chimney at night and places gifts for well-behaved children by their bedside and leaves on a sledge. Parents teach their children to be ‘good’ throughout the year and never lie, to receive gifts from Santa Claus and be on his list of good children. Here's why you shouldn't lie to your child about Santa Claus.(Pexels)

However, a recent study led by Joseph Millum, University of St Andrews states that lying to children about Santa Claus during Christmas may not be a good idea.

Lying undermines autonomy

Children cannot take decisions by themselves, but that does not mean that parents need to lie to them to manipulate them, even if it means teaching them to behave better, per the researchers. When the teachings are based on lies, children may not get the lessons of making decisions for the right reasons.

Deception breaches trust

The relationship between a child and their parents is based on trust. Deception can disturb the trust shared between them, making it difficult for children to find the connection with their parents, added the researchers. Often parents lie to their children to protect them from horrific truths. However, lying about Santa Claus does not fall in that category.

Consequences of a lie

The consequences of a lie can be long-term. Sometimes when a lie is manipulative, it can still be justified if it is meant to protect the child from harm. But in case of lying about Santa Claus, it is better to be honest with them.

Lying to your child about Santa Claus can backfire some day.(Pexels)

The study added that lying about Santa Claus is not associated with enjoying Christmas, developing a child's imagination, or improving critical thinking. Children can be taught the good values and manners without lying about Santa Claus as well. Hence, the association of telling a lie about Santa Claus for good consequences is not weak.