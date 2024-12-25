Why Santa Claus only wears red and white suit? Know the surprising history behind his iconic look

Have you ever wondered why Santa Claus, the beloved gift-giving figure, is always dressed in red and white? Surprisingly, this wasn't always his signature look. Over the years, Santa's outfit has been shaped by various influences, with one of the most significant being St. Nicholas, the historical figure who often wore red robes and inspired the modern-day Santa. Let's explore how the image of Santa Claus in a red suit has been shaped by various influences throughout history. (Also read: Merry Christmas Wishes 2024: Top 50 best wishes, images, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones ) Know the story of Santa's red and white suit and how it became a holiday icon.

Where does Santa’s look come from?

Santa Claus' roots can be traced back to several predecessors, including the Dutch Sinterklaas, the hooded French figure Père Noël, and the German Christkindl, who was a gift-bringing Baby Jesus. According to historical accounts and literature, the modern American version of Santa began taking shape in the 1820s, influenced by poetry, editorial illustrations, and advertisements.

Santa Claus' iconic image of a bearded man in fur, riding a sleigh pulled by reindeer became widely recognised after the 1823 poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas" by Clement Clarke Moore, along with an earlier 1821 poem that introduced him as 'Santeclaus.' Early interpretations of Santa depicted him as a small, mischievous figure, with one 1864 illustration showing him in a yellow suit and fur cap and an 1837 oil painting depicting him in a fur-lined red cape, as per CNN.

Other depictions of Santa differed: a 1850 PT Barnum ad for singer Jenny Lind portrayed him as a beardless Revolutionary War figure, while a 1902 cover for L. Frank Baum's The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus showed him in a dark frock with animal print fur trim and bold red boots. Thomas Nast was crucial in shaping Santa's image.

Global influences on Santa's iconic look

In 1863, during the Civil War, he depicted Santa in stars and stripes, handing out presents to Union soldiers. His most enduring image, from 1881, featured Santa in a red buckled suit, nearly identical to the modern version, although the original political message supporting military wages faded over time, according to the Smithsonian. Nast, a Harper's Weekly cartoonist, also popularised the symbols of the donkey for Democrats and the elephant for Republicans.

Artists Norman Rockwell and J.C. Leyendecker continued Nast's legacy, depicting Santa in his iconic suit for The Saturday Evening Post in the early 20th century. In his 1988 book The Battle for Christmas, historian Stephen Nissenbaum challenges the popular belief that Santa's origins stem from the Netherlands' Sinterklaas. Tracing Santa's style influences is tricky, as they come from various global sources. His hat, for example, draws from the ancient Phrygian cap, the papal camauro, and others but has become a unique and irreplaceable part of his identity.

Coca-Cola’s influence on Santa’s style

In 1931, Coca-Cola hired artist Haddon Sundblom to create images of Santa Claus for their Christmas advertisements. Sundblom's version of Santa, with rosy cheeks, a white beard, twinkling eyes, and laugh lines, became the epitome of warmth and friendliness.

Interestingly, the model for Sundblom's Santa was a retired salesman and personal friend of the artist. His portrayal became hugely popular, solidifying the modern image of Santa we recognise today. Historian Gerry Bowler, author of Santa Claus: A Biography, clarifies, "Many believe that Coca-Cola was responsible for establishing Santa's red-and-white costume, but that's not true. His iconic look had already been established decades earlier."