When is Chaitra Purnima 2026, April 1 or April 2? Correct date, Purnima vrat timing, vidhi and all about Hanuman Jayanti

Chaitra Purnima 2026: The first full moon of the Hindu lunar year, Chaitra Purnima, holds immense spiritual significance. Falling immediately after the festivals of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, Chaitra Purnima marks a time of spiritual renewal, the birth of Lord Hanuman, and the performance of Satyanarayana Puja. Also read | Chaitra Navratri 2026 calendar Chaitra Purnima 2026 is observed with traditional fasting and rituals dedicated to Lord Hanuman and Lord Satyanarayana. Find out the correct dates and timings. (Freepik)

For 2026, there is confusion regarding whether Chaitra Purnima falls on April 1 or April 2. Here is the definitive guide to the dates, timings, and traditions.

Chaitra Purnima 2026 date: April 1 or April 2? According to the Hindu calendar and Drikpanchang.com, the Purnima tithi (full moon period) spans across two days. However, the timing of the fast and the conclusion of the tithi differ.

Since the Purnima tithi prevails throughout the day and night on April 1, and the moonrise occurs during this period, the primary fasting and celebrations for Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on Wednesday, April 1.

Here are the important dates and timings:

⦿ Chaitra Purnima upavasa (fasting): Wednesday, April 1, 2026

⦿ Moonrise on Purnima upavasa day: 6:11 pm

⦿ Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

⦿ Chaitra Purnima 2026: Thursday, April 2, 2026

⦿ Purnima tithi begins: April 1, 2026, 07:06 am

⦿ Purnima tithi ends: April 2, 2026, 07:41 am

Significance of Chaitra Purnima Chaitra Purnima is the first Purnima of the Vedic New Year. It is highly auspicious for several reasons, including Hanuman Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, the epitome of strength, devotion, and loyalty.

Devotees also worship Lord Satyanarayana (an avatar of Lord Vishnu) to seek blessings for prosperity and truth. Moreover, it is believed that the moon is at its full strength, and worshipping Lord Chandra on this day helps purify the mind and emotions.

Chaitra Purnima vrat vidhi (How to observe the fast) If you are planning to observe the Purnima vrat (fast), follow these steps:

1. Wake up during Brahmamuhurta and, if possible, take a dip in a holy river (Ganga, Yamuna, etc.). If at home, add a few drops of Gangajal to your bathing water. Take a sankalpa (solemn vow) to observe the fast with a pure heart for the well-being of your family.

2. Establish a sacred pot (kalash) and first worship Lord Ganesha to remove obstacles. Perform the Shodashopachara puja (16-step worship) of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Many families also perform the Satyanarayana vrat katha in the afternoon or evening.

3. The fast is traditionally broken only after sighting the moon. Offer arghya (water offering) to Lord Chandra in the evening and seek his blessings for mental peace.

4. Fasting on Chaitra Purnima can be strict or partial, depending on family traditions. The prohibited items include grains, salt (in some traditions), spices, tobacco, and caffeine. Fruits, milk-based sweets, water, and Sattvic (pure) foods are allowed. Before breaking the fast, it is meritorious to donate food, clothes, sesame seeds, or ghee to the needy or to a Brahmin.