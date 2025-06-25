When is Rath Yatra 2025? Date, timings, ISKCON’s celebration details and full schedule of Lord Jagannath’s festival

Rath Yatra 2025: Jagannath Rath Yatra, also called the Chariot Festival or Shree Gundicha Yatra, is a prominent Hindu celebration held every year in Odisha. The festival takes place on Dwitiya Tithi, the second day of the bright phase (Shukla Paksha) of the lunar month, considered spiritually significant due to the growing moonlight. (Also read: International Yoga Day 2025 theme: Why is it celebrated on June 21? Know history, significance and more ) Jagannath Rath Yatra, a major Hindu festival in Odisha, will be celebrated on June 29, 2025. (ANI)

Puri Rath Yatra 2025 date and timings

This year, the significant festival will be celebrated on Friday, June 27. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Dwitiya tithi begins - 01:24 PM on June 26, 2025

Dwitiya tithi ends - 11:19 AM on June 27, 2025

Rath Yatra 2025 nine-day schedule

Occasion Date Anavasara June 13-June 26 Gundicha Marjana June 26 Rath Yatra June 27 Hera Panchami July 1 Bahuda Yatra July 4 Suna Besha July 5 Niladri Bijay July 5 View All Prev Next

The nine-day celebration kicks off with Rath Yatra and will conclude with Niladri Bijay on July 5.

When is ISKCON Rath Yatra ?

According to TOI, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Prayagraj will organise its Rath Yatra on Sunday, June 29, 2025. The chariot procession is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM from Hira Halwai Crossing and will travel through Subhash Chauraha and Hanuman Mandir before concluding at KP Ground.

ISKCON Prayagraj temple president Achyuta Mohan Das told TOI that the Rath Yatra is being held on a Sunday to ensure greater participation and allow more devotees to receive blessings.

Significance of Jagannath Rath Yatra

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, believed to have originated between the 12th and 16th centuries, is rooted in mythology and history. While some say it marks Lord Krishna’s visit to his mother’s home, others link it to King Indradyumna.

The festival gained significance during Odisha’s Gajapati dynasty and today stands as a symbol of faith and cultural pride. The yatra features Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra as they journey from Puri’s Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, covering about 3 km over nine days.

Jagannath Rath Yatra rituals

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is marked by a series of sacred rituals steeped in tradition. It begins with Rath Snana, a ceremonial bath where 108 pots of holy water are used to purify the deities. This is followed by Rath Pratistha, where priests bless the newly built chariots with mantras.

The main event, the Rath Yatra, sees thousands of devotees pulling the deities' grand chariots to the Gundicha Temple, where they stay for nine days. The return journey, or Bahuda Yatra, brings them back to the Jagannath Temple. The festival ends with Niladri Vijaya, as the chariots are dismantled, symbolising the close of the sacred journey and the promise of its return next year.